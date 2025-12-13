'Homeopathy Can Cure Cancer If Diagnosed Early, Lifestyle Changes Are Key Post-COVID': Dr Farokh J Master

cancer specialist, Dr. Farokh J Master |

The Free Press Journal (FPJ) conducted an exclusive interview with the globally acclaimed homeopathic physician, academician, researcher, and cancer specialist, Dr. Farokh J Master. The discussion centered on the increasing incidence of cancer, the health fallout observed post-COVID-19, the scope of treatment within homeopathy, and the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in the practice. The interview took place during Dr. Master's visit to Raipur to address a two-day state-level seminar organized by the Raipur Homeopathic Research and Development Association.

Q: The number of cancer patients is continuously rising. Despite the availability of treatments like chemotherapy in allopathy, many patients report cancer recurrence. Does Homeopathy offer a curative solution?

Dr. Master: Homeopathy does offer a cure, but success is contingent upon the stage at which the patient approaches treatment and the skill level of the physician. If a patient is diagnosed early and is treated by a highly skillful and experienced doctor, a cure is possible. Homeopathic treatment is typically long-term and affordable, yielding a high success rate. Furthermore, integrating homeopathic treatment alongside allopathy can prove beneficial for cancer patients. I have successfully treated several such patients and conducted extensive research on this topic. I presented five papers at the World Congress on Cancer, demonstrating that Homeopathy is more effective in managing pain for cancer patients.

Q: Following the post-COVID period, there has been a noticeable increase in untimely and unnatural deaths, with a manifold rise in cases of heart attacks, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer. Is Homeopathy equipped with effective treatment for these conditions?

Dr. Master: We are aware of this trend, but the blame cannot be placed entirely on the post-COVID effect. Our changing lifestyle, dietary habits, and environment are all significant contributing factors. Homeopathy offers effective medicines and anti-dotes to address these issues, but maintaining health fundamentally requires people to implement changes in their lifestyle and food habits. It is imperative to focus on healthy, natural food, moving away from junk or fast food. The use of modern gadgets, mobile phones, and computers should also be limited to essential requirements.

Q: Why has there been an increased number of cancer cases observed in adolescent girls and women?

Dr. Master: We frequently observe that adolescent girls and women use contraceptive pills and estrogen hormone pills. The use of such hormonal pills must be discontinued, and the government should consider banning them. They are triggering carcinogenic cells, leading to a manifold increase in female cancers, particularly of the breast and uterus. In these cases, patients should immediately seek homeopathic treatment. Furthermore, for menstrual irregularities, patients should consult a homeopathic doctor first, rather than opting for allopathic treatment.

Q: In the current age of Artificial Intelligence, what is the scope of AI within the practice of Homeopathy?

Dr. Master: There is definitely vast scope for AI in our field, but it requires proper training. I personally invested in an AI application and uploaded the content of all 66 books I have written, my complete biodata, and the data and findings from my patients. Now, during the course of treatment, when I require references, the application provides me with the precise information needed, essentially allowing it to function as an extension of myself.

