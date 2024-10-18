 Karwa Chauth 2024: Know All About Vrat Significance, History & More About The Auspicious Festival
Karwa Chauth 2024: Know All About Vrat Significance, History & More About The Auspicious Festival

Karwa Chauth, also known as Karak Chaturthi, is named after the Karwa (earthen pot). The auspicious festival is mainly celebrated in northern India, including Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Karwa Chauth is an auspicious festival celebrated in Hindu culture. It is named after the Karwa (earthen pot) and is celebrated in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan. The festival is observed in October or November on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha (dark fortnight).

This year, the festival will be celebrated on Sunday, October 20, and it will end on Monday, October 21, 2024. The Karwa Chauth vrat is mostly observed by married women, but then vrat can also be observed by unmarried couples and married men. Let's know more about Vrat's significance.

History of Karwa Chauth

According to legend, Veeravati, the married daughter of Vedsharma Brahmin, decided to fast on Karka Chaturthi to ensure her husband's long life. Despite the fasting rule that prohibited her from eating, she became restless and couldn't bear the hunger. Unaware of the consequences, her brother created an illusion and showed her the moonrise by lighting a lamp under the cover of a tree, causing her husband to disappear. After this incident, Veeravati observed a fast for twelve months and eventually regained her husband.

Karwa Chauth ritual and Significance

The festival, which is observed on the fourth day of Chandroday Vyapini of Karthik Krishna, has greater significance, especially for married women, and the festival symbolises a beautiful reflection of the marital bond. They observe the festival from sunrise to moonrise by keeping Nirjala vrat (waterless fast) and worshiping Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The fast is also called the Karak Chaturthi fast and a fasting person can only break their fast after offering Arghya to the moon, according to the Hindu rituals. Fast must be broken by drinking water.

