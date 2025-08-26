Mini Rajasthan In Japan's Hokkaido: Influencer Seen Performing 'Ghoomar' In Traditional Attire

On Instagram, influencer Rajasthani Madhu recently introduced her followers to a fascinating corner of Japan that few people have ever heard of. In her video, she revealed a unique town in Hokkaido called Urakawa Cho, where Indian culture, especially from Rajasthan, has quietly flourished.

Rajasthan in the heart of Japan

Urakawa Cho is unlike any other Japanese town. While it retains the natural beauty and calmness of Hokkaido, it is home to a strong community of Indians, most of whom hail from Rajasthan. These residents have carried with them the essence of their homeland, its traditions, food, clothing, and language, and blended it beautifully into the Japanese setting. Visitors who arrive here are often surprised to find themselves immersed in Rajasthani culture, far away from India.

The Rajasthani families in Urakawa Cho are primarily engaged in the training and care of horses, an occupation that the town is widely known for. Their expertise in handling and nurturing horses has given them a respectable place in local society. Despite living thousands of kilometers from India, the community continues to celebrate its roots with pride, passing on traditions to the younger generations.

Festivals and cultural celebrations

One of the biggest highlights of Urakawa Cho is its summer festival, which has now become a symbol of cultural exchange. During the celebrations, locals and tourists witness a vibrant mix of Japanese hospitality and Indian festivity. Traditional Rajasthani music, dance, colorful attire, and food create an atmosphere that feels like a slice of Jaipur or Jodhpur transplanted into the serene backdrop of northern Japan.

A bridge between two cultures

The story of Urakawa Cho is more than just about migration, it’s about cultural preservation and adaptation. The Rajasthani community here has shown how traditions can survive and even thrive in foreign lands while creating bridges between two very different worlds. Thanks to influencers like Madhu, more people are now discovering this mini Rajasthan in Japan, making it a destination worth visiting for anyone curious about global cultural connections.