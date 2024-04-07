Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About How To Keep Kids Busy During Summer Break

Pic: Freepik

As summer holidays approach, parents often find themselves pondering ways to keep their children occupied, especially those who won't be travelling or going on vacations. Throughout the year, children are busy pursuing academic goals. Summer break gives them a chance to unwind. With the increase in dependence and usage of smartphones and social media daily, it's crucial to keep children engaged and active during their summer break.

Here are a few ideas for parents to make the most of the summer break while fostering family bonding and personal growth.

Outdoor escapades

Organise family picnics, nature walks, or cycling trips to local parks.

Plan family outings to amusement parks, zoos, or water parks for shared adventures and memorable experiences.

Engage in outdoor games like frisbee, football, catch, etc, to promote physical activity and enjoyment of nature.

Plan a day trip to nearby attractions such as museums, forts, or historical sites to blend fun with learning. For example, my daughter is interested in history. Hence, I am planning to take her to a few historical sites and museums. She is particularly excited to see Purana Qila.

Take them to farmer’s or flea markets, local carnivals or fairs and exhibitions.

Make a bucket list together with your child and include the activities s/he would like to include.

Read Also Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes About The Importance Of Play Time For Children

Creative pursuits

Foster creativity through arts and crafts sessions at home, encouraging children to explore various mediums like painting, drawing, or sculpting.

Initiate DIY projects or science experiments that stimulate curiosity and problem-solving skills.

Consider themed family movie nights or story-writing sessions to ignite imagination and storytelling abilities.

Read Also Riddhima Kapoor Sahni writes about the pros and cons of social media for children

Literary adventures

Encourage reading by setting aside dedicated time for silent reading or sharing favourite stories as a family.

Visit local libraries for storytelling sessions, book clubs, or literary events tailored for children.

Help children create their own stories, comics, or journals to document their summer experiences.

Skill building activities

Enrol children in summer camps or workshops aligned with their interests, whether it's music, drama, cooking, or even science and astronmy.

Introduce new hobbies or skills such as gardening, photography, or learning a musical instrument.

During the summer break, there are activities and events planned especially for children. Enrol them to such programmes.

Community engagement

Volunteer as a family for community service projects, beach clean-ups, or neighbourhood beautification initiatives.

Organise charity drives or fundraising events to teach children the value of giving back to society. Enlist their help in making handicraft products, eatables, etc. This gives them a sense of accomplishment as well. This will also help them improve their social skills and help them make more friends.

Read Also Riddhima Kapoor Sahni talks about teaching children time management

Social interactions

Call their friends for play dates, sleepovers, or game nights to promote socialisation and strengthen friendships.

Encourage children to connect with relatives or pen pals through letters, emails, or video calls to nurture relationships beyond the immediate family.

Home-based challenges

Create fun challenges or competitions within the family, such as cooking contests, art showcases, or science fair projects.

Organise room cleaning races or household chores with time limits, offering rewards for completing tasks efficiently.

Initiate technology-free days or hours to promote offline interactions and mindfulness.

By embracing a mix of outdoor adventures, creative endeavours, educational pursuits, and meaningful connections, parents can transform summer break into a fulfilling and enriching experience for children of all ages. Let's make this summer a time for exploration, growth, and cherished moments with loved ones.