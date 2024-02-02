Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Writes On The Importance Of Play Time For Children

Pic: Freepik

Today, the definition of playtime is different for children. For them, depending on age group, playtime means screen time – when not studying they are on their gadgets playing games or watching videos, cartoons, etc. During my childhood, I couldn’t wait to finish homework and go out to play with friends. But that’s not the case today. Thus, I feel parents must make timely interventions and encourage their children to explore the world outside of their gadgets.

Playtime is crucial for the overall development and well-being of children. It goes beyond mere entertainment; it plays a significant role in shaping the physical, cognitive, emotional, and social aspects of a child’s life.

Playtime keeps children physically active. Being confined to the classroom for hours and spending time indoors studying restricts children’s mobility. Playtime with their friends in the outdoors will keep them healthy. It improves their motor skills. Running, jumping, climbing, and manipulating objects during play contribute to the development of coordination and strength.

Outdoor playtime allows children to satisfy their curiosity by exploring their environment, experimenting with different materials, and making discoveries.

It also promotes social interaction and encourages children to cooperate, share, and collaborate with others. These social skills are essential for building positive relationships later in life.It also improves their problem-solving and decision-making skills – what to play, where to play, and making choices during the game. The various scenarios that crop up during playtime make them more aware of their surroundings and improve their alertness.

Playing with friends also makes them empathic. Playtime allows them to understand others’ perspectives and broadens their emotional intelligence. It amplifies their imagination, creativity, and cognitive thinking. Engaging in pretend play and storytelling among friends improves their communication skills, boosts confidence, and makes them resilient, and strong – physically and mentally.

Play also acts as a natural stress reliever for children. Engaging in play helps them unwind, release pent-up energy, and cope with stress or anxiety. This aides in improving their sleep quality.

If not outdoors, the child can also play indoors with her/his friends sometimes. There are numerous board games, puzzles, building blocks, etc, are available for children. Whether it’s learning a new game or completing a puzzle, these achievements contribute to a positive self-image. Artistic forms of play, such as drawing, painting, etc, encourage self-expression and the development of artistic skills.

In summary, playtime is an essential aspect of childhood that contributes to holistic development. It provides a foundation for lifelong learning, social interaction, and emotional well-being. Encouraging and facilitating various forms of play is a valuable investment in a child’s present and future.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)