Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Talks About Teaching Teens Importance Of Body Positivity

A lot is being said about body positivity these days. To begin with, I’d like to emphasise the significant impact of body image on pre-teens and teenagers, affecting self-esteem, clothing choices, dietary habits, and exercise. The prevalence of eating disorders among teenagers is a common concern, especially with a reported increase post-Covid. The rise in these issues is attributed in part to the surge in social media usage during the pandemic, exposing young minds to unrealistic body standards.

Pre-teens and teenagers are extremely sensitive to their physical appearance. They are growing up and hormonal changes trigger bodily changes as well. As parents, it's important to monitor their children’s behaviour, eating habits, mood swings, or overexercising to look a certain way. Regular communication with your child, despite potential resistance, is vital. Don’t give up, even if your child shuts you out. If open dialogue is difficult, seek support from a family friend, relative or an expert in child behaviour. This can be instrumental in addressing mental health concerns that the child might be going through regarding his/her physique.

Body positivity should be explained and encouraged by parents – the first adults children look up to. Parents must be role models and inspire children to have healthy relationship with food. Parental influence contributes to a child’s behaviour and choices.

Today, children spend a considerable amount of time on social media, which often raises unrealistic expectations about almost every aspect of one’s life. Recognising the impact of social media on body image and being aware of the platforms your child uses, is vital. Avoiding language that promotes unrealistic ideals, such as “eating clean”, is important, as social media can amplify such influences.

Bullying can also alter a child’s perception of one’s body. Bullying related to body shaming should not be tolerated. Timely intervention by parents is of utmost importance in such a distressing situation. Encourage the child to freely share her/his experience at school. Speak to the school authorities and ensure your child isn’t succumbing to the negativity. Irrespective of the body shape or size, explaining the importance of inclusivity is essential.

Be aware of the company your child keeps. Support her/him to build positive friendships. Friends who exhibit a positive relationship with their bodies can positively influence your child.

Additionally, build a positive family environment. If you are living in a joint family request members to refrain from commenting on a child’s weight – relatives often address the child as ‘chubby’ or ‘skinny’ – and discourage the use of terms like ‘diet’ or ‘exercise’.

A healthy lifestyle should be encouraged subtly. Encourage outdoor activities and sports so that the child is physically active. Understanding and explaining the natural changes during puberty, coupled with encouraging healthy eating without imposing strict rules, is essential. Let the child eat whatever s/he wants along with nutritious food.

In summary, communication, monitoring signs of distress, and building a positive environment contribute to addressing and preventing body image issues in pre-teens and teenagers. Body positivity should start from home so that the child doesn’t fall prey to unwanted anomalies on social media.

(Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is a jewellery designer, and daughter of veteran actors Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor)