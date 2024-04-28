How Overthinking Affects Your Relationship

Pic: Freepik

Although we perceive life to be a river that flows, the Greek philosopher Heraclitus famously remarked that no one can enter the same river twice, meaning that once a moment has passed, it cannot be relived.

Undoubtedly, overanalysing a relationship may make a healthy one toxic. Your ideas have the power to sow doubt in your relationships with other people if you give in to them and let them take you too far. Here’s how it can affect relationships:

Communication breakdowns: These are sometimes brought on by overanalysing, which can result in misunderstood words and actions. When parties assume bad intentions or interpretations when none exist, conflicts and disagreements can result.

Stress: Analysing talks and events incessantly can lead to a high level of stress for both couples. Stress can have both physical and emotional effects, which can impair general well-being and interpersonal effectiveness.

Mistrust: Excessive analysis can erode trust in a relationship. When one partner constantly has doubts about the other's intentions or actions, trust can be seriously compromised. This may make you feel uneasy and suspicious.

Spiralling of issues: Overanalysing an issue might exacerbate it. Instead of addressing problems head-on and honestly, over-thinkers often concentrate on perceived slights or transgressions, magnifying them and needlessly escalating arguments.

Emotional Distance: When one or both partners overthink a situation, they may retreat or become defensive in the face of perceived threats or critiques. This can lead to emotional distance between them. Feelings of loneliness and isolation inside the partnership may result from this distance.

Diminished Intimacy: In a relationship, overthinking may impede intimacy. It can be difficult to connect emotionally and physically when one or both partners are consumed by nervous thoughts and fears, which can result in a decline in closeness, intimacy, and affection.

Decision-Making: In a relationship, decision-making can become paralysed by overthinking. Over-thinkers may have difficulty making decisions, which can cause their spouse to become frustrated and resentful. Simple decisions like where to go for dinner can be difficult to make, as can more important ones like changing careers or starting a kid.

Lord Krishna in Bhagvad Gita says, “When a man thinks of the objects, attachment to them arises; from attachment desire is born; from desire anger arises. From anger comes delusion; from delusion the loss of memory; from loss of memory the destruction of discrimination; from the destruction of discrimination he perishes.”

Enjoy every second of your relationship by living it, not just thinking about it. The majesty and the wonderful moments of the present can be robbed by contemplation, analysis, and forecast of the past and future. Now is to repair, restore, rejuvenate and build upon. It's time to celebrate and, above all, treasure these happy times we have spent together.

The past is no more and the future is yet to come. So being in the present for every couple explores the opportunities of celebration. Analysing, thinking, overthinking can bring about suffering.