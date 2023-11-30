Here's How You Can Use Ayurveda To Combat Health Troubles Caused By Air Pollution

Pic: Freepik

We are experiencing a significant increase in air pollution. The smog degrades the air quality and makes it difficult to breathe properly leading to negative impacts on health. Ayurveda, India’s traditional medical system, has several concepts and practices that strengthen the immune system and lessen vulnerability to respiratory infections. The first Ayurvedic principle is Dinacharya (daily regimen), followed by Ritucharya (seasonal regimen), Sadvrtta (what to do and what not to do), and Nidra (sleep). These principles emphasise the importance of a healthy regimen in preventing numerous ailments.

Order of the day

Talking about Dinacharya or daily routine, start with gratitude to the deity, yoga, meditation, chanting, walking, and mingling with nature. Ahar (food), Vihaar (lifestyle), Vishram (rest) and Aushadh (remedy/treatment) — combination of all these disciplines develop a healthy self.

In terms of Ahar, Ayurveda emphasises a well-balanced Sattvic diet that contains fresh, seasonal, regional, and organic foods. A diet high in fruits, dry fruits, vegetables, herbs, whole grains, lean proteins, and dairy products can supply the nutrients needed to maintain a robust immune system. This way of eating is vegetarian, minimalistic, and light, with wholesome foods that are not refined and, most importantly, simple cooked food and clean water.

Talking about Aushadh, vitamin C-rich foods, such as amla, lemon, orange, peppers, tomatoes, etc., have been shown to reduce the risk and duration of respiratory infections. Ayurveda Rasayanas are revitalising medicines that attempt to increase longevity and immunity.

Chyawanprash is a well-known Rasayana that might help boost immunity. Shitopaladi is a treatment that stands out for respiratory health. Sipping ginger tea can strengthen your immunity and, hence, your lungs. Consume a paste of turmeric, black pepper, dry ginger, and cinnamon helps keep the throat and lungs clear, as it is excellent for releasing mucus congestion. Honey aids in lung cleansing qualities.

Remember, foods can cleanse, regulate, and fortify you. These clean foods can transform your life, do magic, and create alchemy. Regular yoga and pranayama (breathing exercises) can improve lung function and respiratory health by improving the health of lung muscles.

Pranayama, like Bhastrika and Anulom Vilom, is a respiratory therapy that helps prevent respiratory infections. Long exhalation and deep breathing – simple, soft and gentle – are also good. It would be the yoga that doesn’t kill you and increases the life force within you. Take a steam and do Nasyam (instilling nasal drops) using sesame oil also helps cleanse the lungs.

Ayurveda emphasises seasonally modifying one’s lifestyle, diet, and daily routine, getting enough rest, and following a regular sleep routine. It assists the body in adapting to environmental changes and remain balance. Sleeping well allows the body to heal and rejuvenate, which is necessary for a robust immune system.

According to Ayurveda, toxins (ama) can build in the body and impair immunity. Panchakarma is an Ayurvedic cleansing therapy that helps the body eliminate poisons. Ayurveda is therapeutic in every aspect. With human compliance, it can give longevity, immunity, and vitality. It cleanses, regulates, and fortifies.

