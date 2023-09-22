8 Yoga Asanas To Manage Cholesterol

Cholesterol is not creative, it is destructive. Low-density lipoprotein (LDL), also known as bad cholesterol, makes up the majority of the extra cholesterol in the blood that results in high cholesterol. In this sense, high cholesterol can lead to cardiac problems in the future.

Cholesterol plaques affect the arteries, impair blood flow to vital organs, including the brain and heart, reduced blood flow to the limbs, inflammation of the pancreas that can be painful and severe.

Cholesterol is a by-product of malnutrition, especially trans-fat, when refined oils are used and reused. Cholesterol also comes from processed foods, preserve foods, and mostly animal meat. Yes, cholesterol can be first controlled by making intelligent food choices, which are cellular regenerative in nature and not degenerative food that has life force, what we call ‘Urja Pradan’.

Food can heal the cholesterol and support the body to eliminate them more efficiently. Eat plenty of vegetables, fruit and wholegrains. Consume healthy protein-rich foods, legumes (such as beans and lentils), nuts and seeds Have healthy fats and oils. Include herbs and spices to flavour foods, instead of adding salt.

Read Also Mickey Mehta writes about a few asanas that are good for the heart

Following yoga asanas can also help in managing cholesterol levels:

Tadasana (Mountain Pose): Stretch your entire body upward while standing with your feet together and your palms facing forward. This pose helps improve posture and digestion, indirectly contributing to cholesterol control.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose): Stand with your feet wide apart and raise your other arm while extending one hand to touch your toes on the other side. This pose improves digestion, stretches the sides of the body, and may lower cholesterol levels.

Paschimottanasana (Seated Forward Bend): Sit with your legs out in front of you, bending forward to touch your toes while maintaining a straight spine. This position extends the hamstrings and could stimulate the digestive system, which could help control cholesterol.

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Lord of the Fishes Pose): Sit with one leg bent and the other leg crossed over it, twist your upper body to the side. This asana can improve digestion and enhance the functioning of the liver and pancreas, potentially impacting cholesterol levels.

Read Also Mickey Mehta writes about how to meditate properly

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose): Lie on your stomach with your palms up close to your chest and raise your upper body off the floor. The cobra stance helps to strengthen the spine and may enhance blood flow.

Sarvangasana (Shoulder Stand): While supporting your lower back with your hands, elevate your legs and body while lying on your back. This inversion position can activate the thyroid, which is involved in controlling the metabolism of cholesterol.

Read Also These Exercises And Yoga Asanas That Can Help You Improve Our Gut Health

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose): Lie on your back with your legs bent and lifting your hips and chest off the floor. Bridge posture helps to build back strength and may enhance blood circulation.

Viparita Karani, (Legs raise): Sit with your legs up against a wall and your torso at a 90-degree angle. Stress, which has been related to high cholesterol, can be lessened with the use of this restorative pose.

Other than these one can do walking, cycling, swimming, and vascular exercises. Exercise strengthens the heart muscle, enabling it to pump greater volume of blood with each heartbeat. More oxygen gets delivered to the muscles, so the heart needs to beat fewer times than it would in a less-fit person while at rest.

Stress management, Movement therapy, Breath therapy, Rest, massage, Steam, Sweating. Also take care of cholesterol. Cholesterol is like clouds in the clear Sky. If you want your life and mind to be cloudy, you can tolerate them. But if you want your mind to be a clear Sky, full of Intelligence, please go after it and clear them.

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)

Read Also Mickey Mehta Writes About How Ashtanga Yoga Can Help Achieve Excellent Wellness

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)