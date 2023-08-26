These Exercises And Yoga Asanas That Can Help You Improve Our Gut Health

Gut health describes the function and balance of bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract (GI). To maintain gut health, nourishment is vital. The gut is the collection and distribution centre of nutrients. A huge proportion of your immune system is actually in your GI tract. Your guts are your guards and the centre of our being.

Well-oiled machinery of the GI system is equal to courage, confidence and conviction. Hence, Exercise also plays a major role in improving your gut health. Following are the exercises for the guts to improve digestion, to reduce acidity, to eliminate constipation and toxins, to increase the strength, and to give rise to probiotics.

Strong abdominal muscles which are the outcome of sports, exercise, yoga and of course very good food habits looks good and also changes the composition of our gut health into the finest orchestration of digestion, assimilation and elimination. When orchestrated better with regulated breath, the rise of microbiomes happens in the body, which is also called microbiota. Not just keeping your gut healthy but well serviced overall. Research suggests that exercise can increase the diversity of the microflora, increase the number of beneficial microbial species, and improve the development of commensal bacteria. All of these effects are helpful in enhancing your state of health.

Exercises: Cross crunches, sit-ups, walking, cycling, pelvic floor activation, yoga, and other activities can improve your digestive health. Exercise for at least 30 minutes thrice a week. Practising yoga in particular with breathing and pranayama can be helpful for improving gut health.

The following can help:

Pawanmuktasana – where we squeeze in the abdominal muscles Ustrasana and Chakrasana – stretching of the midline helps in strengthening abdominal muscles Dhanurasana and Naukasana – helps in curing constipation and reducing belly fat Mandukasana – Bending forward in this asana acts as a gentle massage for internal organs Paschimottanasana and Balasana – improve flexibility of internal and external abdominal muscles.

Shavasana – can neutralise the acidic state of your body, gradually with practice.

Meditation – Can resolve gut health and support its transformation.

Pranayama – Bhastrika pranayama, where we do active inhalation and exhalation, and Uddiyana bandha, an abdominal lock where we breathe out and hold in that state for 20 seconds, are useful.

Yoga, in short, can heal our microbiome system. These are some basic exercises which are good for gut health. Also a little advanced asanas like halasana and sarvangasana can be done for gut health.

Dietary changes

Food plays a vital role in gut health. Foods like fruits, sprouts, vegetables, dry fruits, nuts, seeds especially which are regional and seasonal can really add value. Olieating your guts with different oils for cooking like cold pressed coconut oil, sesame seed, mustard oil and various other oils available in the natural form to be used. Cow ghee is also good for gut health. Of course, Buttermilk and curd is good for gut health. Fasting, especially, intermittent, aides in improving gut health. It entails eating one or two meaks a day with a 14 to 16-hour gap. Consuming sattvic food would have the finest gut health and finest immunity. People who are regular in their sleep wake cycles, then of course the gut health and microbiome will be much better then otherwise. Be kind, be loving, be empathetic, be compassionate to everyone, will lead to healthy hormonal health and happy gut health too.

