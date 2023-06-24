Mickey Mehta talks about why celebrating nutrition and good health is important

Life to perpetuate and we need to nourish our elements to stay in the pink of health. When we nourish our elements, life just doesn't only perpetuate, but we also evolve as human beings. We become smarter, wiser and the process of evolution amplifies our insights, foresights, intuitions, multi-sensory perceptions.

Everything that we consume translates into our personality and character, and we become that.

For example, if we soak in a lot of sunlight in the morning, we become light as a feeling. If we consume a lot of earth and healthy healing foods, we become earthy and humble. If we consume a lot of air, oxygen, and ether, we get a lot of vitality — urja and prana. Similarly, when we drink a lot of fluids, we become dynamic and fluid in nature.

With fire and heat from the sun, one becomes a spark, which boosts enthusiasm, zeal, and zest for life. A good night sleep nourishes us as well. Along with a good massage, good sounds, and good fragrances.

A wholesome attitude towards health and nutrition might not be indicative of being happy and successful. However, when a more natural lifestyle is adopted, we re-align ourselves with the cosmos, which makes us more receptive to its grace.

Let’s go by the ‘rule of the thumb’. As per understanding of the natural system of healing that vegetables cleanse you, fruits heal you, nuts and seeds fortify you, and herbs regulate you. Foods are the building blocks of our lives. They can make or mar us. In this context, nutrition has to be seasonal and regional. Consuming foods that are available locally and are season-specific becomes a necessity.

Your kitchen can become your pharmacy as well. Our ancient Indian texts and Vedic system is a treasure trove of information. If we diligently follow what our age-old Indian systems say, we would never fall ill. We would be super immunised and remain youthful, full of vigour forever. It is important to, therefore, be aware of what you eat, how you eat and when you eat. Have you ever given a thought to how families bond over food and feelings. The right environment while you eat can help you remain healthy.

Also ensure that you include varied ingredients available in the kitchen that give different values to the food. Eg. Curds that add probiotic value, turmeric that adds immunity, tamrind or lime juice that add vitamin C.

The rightful use of nutrients can neutralise the other abuses of life.

Food is important in more than one way. The biggest philanthropy of life could be feeding the hungry.

There are some other thumb rules of food:

Yogi’s eat once a day.

Bhogi’s eat twice a day.

Rogi’s eat all day.

The new system of once a day eating, also called intermittent fasting, is nothing but autophagy science. Basically, our ancient wisdom married to modern science and scientific methods.

We consume food, but if we don’t consume the right food, the food can consume us.

Natural Nutrition gets you Naturalised….. Get Mickeymised!!!

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)

