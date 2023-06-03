Mickey Mehta writes about natural ways to combat depression

Humans have multiple identities, not that they are born with them; we acquire them by default and by choice. Our voyage into our uniqueness, into our deep selves — which have no gender, no status as a species, and no identity — has a hold over us despite the fact that they lack any of these characteristics. Because every identity has an ego-based default defence mechanism built in to support and defend it, these identities produce stress.

We experience anger, jealousy, disgruntled feeling, dislikes, hatred, and more as we age. Seven sins — pride, anger, lust, envy, gluttony, avarice, and sloth — add to our woos. Followed by the five kleshas: Avidya (ignorance), Asmita (multiple entangled identities), Raga (anger), Dvesha (aversions, hatreds, dislikes) and Abhinivesha (the fear of death and impermanency). We carry these in our characters and personalities and show them in our facial expressions.

There are times when we are overwhelmed with all the emotional baggage. That’s when mental health crisis arises. From anxiety to depression, there are various problems that we experience.

So lack of appetite sometimes, wanting or not wanting to eat, not wanting to talk, wanting to scream, not wanting to express, wanting to yell, being graceful/disgraceful; these are all signs and hidden signs(significantly negative ones) which bring are indications of our depression, sorrow, unhappiness, state of disharmony inside. Sleeplessness, dark circles under the eyes, jittery, temperamental behaviour, not being able to pay enough attention, or focus, not being empathetic, compassionate, sympathetic with others, wanting to be self-centred, self-significant, self-relevant, self-importance. All these are subtle signs of people mentally not doing well. I shouldn’t say mentally ill because today all mankind suffers from some mental imbalance, disorder, psychological hurt, emotional distress, or the other, including me and other therapists and counsellors of the world, none of us are free because we are humans. There are ways that we can deal with it.

Natural therapies like taking loads of sunshine, increasing creativity, increasing grace, mood elevators, increasing energy in you, regulating breathing, having better neurotransmitters working for you, changing your endocrine system for better productivity, fragrance therapy of flowers, grass, mud, fruits, vegetables, anything natural. Visuals of the sky, stars, sun, moon, birds, every natural visual, relating with infinity, eternity, soothing, calmness, joy, equanimity, and sounds of the water, wind, chirping of the birds, the moving trees, they also soothe us and heal us. These are some of the therapies we can do.

Foods can transform our mental and emotional state also. So, all naturally fructose-rich foods can do it like, honey, dates, jaggery, raisin, fruits, etc. They can literally balance out all the chemicals of our biochemistry.

Yoga asanas like Tadasana, Bhujangasana, Parvatasana, Pavan muktasana, and Naukasana and regulated breathing exercises like Nadi-shodhan and Brahmari helps you to empty the mind of its clutter and make you feel refreshed and revitalized with positive thoughts. Mediation, prayer, optimism, affirmations, and manifestations, can also transform our state of being.

Humans are supposed to be giving, loving, and doing; make sure you receive the same by talking to your family or the people in your life and asking for support. Discuss uplifting topics. Sing, Laugh and Dance together. Make life a celebration and not depression.

So, Negative emotions Neutralized… Mankind Mickeymized!!!

