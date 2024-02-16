Dr Mickey Mehta Gives Creative Solutions For Combating Cancer

Pic: Freepik

Human determination is larger than any disease. Human consciousness is more powerful than any illness. If cancer is destructive...we can be creative.

When we move, our toxins also move because movement increases circulation, breath oxygenates and gives us energy, and circulation and oxygen put together help in building vitality and also eliminate toxins. Movement creates a challenge fuelled by oxygen and this challenge brings about strength.

Read Also Dr Mickey Mehta Speaks On The Ultimate Healing Power Of Ayurveda

Well, as per research, there are no specific Yoga or exercises to combat cancer but, here are few creative solutions to combat cancer and other lifestyle related diseases.

Breathe away

Breathing is the most fundamental element of human life and existence. Becoming conscious of your breath helps in harmonising it from getting staggered and scattered, and prevents fast and irregular breaths. Once the breath’s rhythm comes into place, our immunity improves. Whether its prevention or recovery from cancer, breath-work is primary. Take slow and deep inhalations and exhalations to uplift yourself emotionally and psychologically. A beautiful rhythmic breathing pattern incorporated with asanas and exercises will make a huge difference. Our inner oxygenation itself is capable of giving rise to immune balance and making it work for us by helping to fight diseases that proliferate, and combating them further. This helps in prevention as well as recovery.

Go Yoga

Yog asanas should be done depending upon the condition and location of affected area under expert guidance only. Simple asanas like Ardha chakrasana, Kati chakrasasna, Vakrasana, Ekpadasana, Gomukhasana, Bhujangsana, Naukasana, and to end with Shavasana for relaxing and rejuvenating are good.

Read Also Discover How The Right Food Provides Energy For Body And Soul

Exercise time

To lower your risk of cancer, it is advised to engage in up to one hour of moderate activity or thirty minutes of intense activity each day. Anything that causes a minor but visible rise in heart rate and respiration is considered, moderate intensity exercise e.g., walking, swimming, or cycling. One can add moves with little weights for strengthening too. Stretching and contraction is in turn bringing in nutrients when you stretch and elimination of toxins when you breathe out.

Food habits

Apart from Yoga and exercises, eating wisely is also important. Throughout the day, we are eating and drinking something or the other. That is exactly why it is important to eat and drink clean and green food that will help you to vitalise and regularize yourself. Be mindful about what you consume, as that will help to cleanse yourself and integrate you with all your systems and functions, in terms of your physiology, and thereby create happy hormones. Happy food gives rise to happy hormones, which gives rise to the harmony of health. Food items, such as honey, raisins, dates and fruits are happy foods that improve your mood and alter the way you are processing the facts and facing the situation.

So proper lifestyle choices really help us grow, evolve, stimulate and regulate all our functions. Movement with calibrated challenge and oxygenation and regulation brings us longevity and immunity and vitality.

(Dr Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)