Discover How The Right Food Provides Energy For Body And Soul

Healthy eating is one very sensible resolve everyone must make. Without food, the body cannot continue for long. Because nutrition helps mankind evolve, heal and become whole. It gives you required energy. Energy supports the outward actions that allow you to engage with the physical environment as well as your body’s internal processes. It also repairs, builds, and maintains cells and bodily tissues, hence energy is important and we can get it through food.

We are blessed to have Mother Nature gifted us with an abundance of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and spices. Choosing the right food is important to keep the diseases at bay and for a healthy YOU.

The foods that we eat have the power to either heal or destroy our bodies. They can keep our body sluggish or boost our energy levels and jump-start our system in the morning.

To start the morning with lemons, as they say when life gives you lemons, squeeze them, mix them with determination, and turn them into something extraordinary an instant energy booster that will help to keep the body alkaline, aid digestion, manage weight and it is loaded with vitamin C and antioxidants. It helps to keep the skin fresh and rejuvenated.

Fresh seasonal fruits like pomegranate which are healing in nature come with multiple health benefits. They are extremely low in calories, high in fibres, and act as purifiers and cleanse our bodies. The sweetness of the fruits also helps with our sugar cravings. They are a great source of antioxidants and help to reduce inflammation in the body. Pomegranates have anti-aging properties which give the skin the natural pink blush and work on cell regeneration. They are the powerhouse of vitamins, minerals, and great immunity boosters which help to increase vitality.

Nuts and seeds like dates or a combination of raisins and walnuts or sesame seeds with cranberries or apricots and almonds are other such examples that will give an instant energy boost. They are loaded with micro minerals, and nutrients and act as fortifiers and regulators in the body. They help to regulate hormones in women especially those suffering from PCOS/PCOD or thyroid conditions.

Eating a handful of nuts (almonds, walnuts, pistachios, etc) and seeds combined (flax seeds, chia, sunflower, sesame, pumpkin, watermelon etc) in a day maintains healthy skin, hair, nails, and good heart health as they are rich in healthy unsaturated fats, promote satiety (the feeling of being full), and will help to lower the risk for diabetes, lipid levels and improves the blood sugar levels. They are tiny foods, bubbling with ample benefits and providing all the essential beneficial nutrients.

These foods help you convalesce from diseases add vitality, and repair the damaged body tissues preventing further infection. They add to longevity and are good for cellular repair and regrow.

So feed your body well, change your environment from junk to healthy, and choose the right food that heals and purifies the body and soul. Get Immunised… Get Mickeymised!!!

