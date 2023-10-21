Easy Yoga Asanas For Improving Brain Functioning

Brain is the most complex part of the human body. This three-pound organ serves as the body’s seat of intellect, its primary movement controller, the senses' interpreter, and the source of thought. The brain, which is covered in a fluid that serves as protection and lies inside a bone shell, is where all the characteristics that make us human originate. Taking care and keeping it active is most vital.

Yoga aids in nourishing your neurological system, enabling you to tune into the condition of your body. It helps build resistance while also having tools that can help generate an internal sense of safety and serenity. Yoga helps you achieve an equilibrium between the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous system, where you can be relaxed and can accomplish daily tasks with clarity and focus.

Focus, concentration, and attention are the mediums or rather the methodologies of doing yoga. Holding a posture (or asana) requires focus, attention, and concentration and that translates into again sharper functions of your brain, making both sides of your brain work in tandem, your left and your right hemisphere.

So, Yoga strengthens the areas of the brain responsible for memory, thinking, and language. It improves Mental- emotional sharpness, reflexes, responses, wisdom, intellect, foresights, insights, intuitions. It helps in dissolving stress, coming into here now.

According to research, yoga and meditation have a good impact on the brain. Gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA, a neurochemical in charge of controlling nerve activity, is released during yoga. Elevated GABA levels result in mood improvements.

There are some difficult asanas like Sarvangasana, Halasana or Shirshasana that are good for the brain. Apart from this, the following simple asanas also help improve brain function.

Vrikshasana (Tree pose): Stand straight, fold right leg and place it on the inner thigh of the left leg. Join both hands in namaskar mudra. Hold the pose for one minute, if possible, then slowly release hands and legs. Repeat on the other side.

Balasana (Child pose): Sit in Vajrasana. Inhale, raise your hands up, exhale slowly, go down and touch your forehead on the ground and hands by your side. Relax for some time. Inhale and rise.

Paschimottanasana (Forward bend): Sit with your back straight. Stretch your legs, inhale, raise your hands up, exhale slowly and go down. Try to touch your toes with your hands. Stay for a minute. Inhale, come up and relax.

Bhujangasana (Cobra pose): Lie down on your stomach. Keep your hands folded at the elbow next to your chest. Inhale slowly and raise your torso upwards. Exhale and come down.

Setu Bandhasana (Bridge pose): Lie down on your back, fold your knees facing upwards. Inhale, lift your buttocks, back, chest area slowly upwards. Hold for 20 seconds, exhale slowly and come back.

The biochemistry of yoga is a direct outcome of the movements and postures held in a way that your biomechanics get sharpened with stretch contraction and holds. Yoga also stimulates your digestive system which in turn stimulates your brain because of the mind-gut axis. Yoga has a calming effect. With synchronised breath, It assists in letting go of the tension, reducing stress, and producing feel-good chemicals like endorphins, and other naturally occurring neurochemicals.

(Mickey Mehta is a global leading holistic health guru and life coach; website: www.drmickeymehta.com)

