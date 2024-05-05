5 Games to Improve Your Focus

Train the Brain

Train your Brain is a collection of coordination games to stimulate the hand-eye movement ability. This game is suitable for all kinds of people, from the youngest to the elderly and senior players. It includes- ‘Bimanual coordination of elements’, ‘Selection of correct items’, ‘Solve mazes using the gyroscope’, ‘Decide between right and left side’, ‘Avoid colliding with pieces’, ‘Make series of numbers avoiding objects’. These games also help to develop visual perception, psychomotor skills, attention or speed of processing. The app is available in 6 languages: Spanish, Italian, French, English, Portuguese and German. It has an easy and intuitive interface with constant updates which keeps it new and exciting!

iOS, Android

Battle Dots

Battle Dots is all about reflex training. It is a fast-paced game in which you have 30 seconds to touch the maximum number of blue balls in each level. Simply tap the blue dots and score points. The levels gradually advance to increase the difficulty and each screen is accompanied by an intense soundtrack. You can also participate in the world ranking and become the best player!

The game also has different modes- Relax Mode: No rush, no pressure. You can enjoy the essence without any time limit. World Battle: This has an easy level (without obstacles) and a hard one (with obstacles). Two players mode: Here you can enjoy pure competition with head-to-head challenges.

iOS, Android

Skillz

Skillz is a game about brain speed and responsiveness. The game is designed across multiple categories like memory, concentration, focus, skill test, reaction, logic and mathematical skills. It’s all about precision, awareness and reasoning! You will be trained in your multitasking and math skills. This app is The puzzles in the game are developed in collaboration with doctors and experts in neuropsychology for cognitive stimulation.

Available: iOS, Android

Brain Challenge

Brain Challenge is a game about fun personal workouts to train your focus, logic and reaction skills. It has over 100 levels of difficulty in 15 games and auto-adapting difficulty levels that will give you not only endless entertainment but also help to improve your brain skills. The game also provides statistics to help you to see your progress and collect brain points! It also has a premium version which gives you life-time access to all games and helps you improve 66% faster.

Available: iOS, Android

Sudoku

This app has thousands of classic sudoku puzzles to help you keep your brain active, unwind from stress or relax. The game has multiple levels for beginners as well as advanced players. Whether you'd like to relax or keep your mind active – this classic game is for you! Get a short stimulating break and clear your head with Sudoku. It also has some features that make the game easier and keeps it interesting: hints, auto-check, and highlighted duplicates. This app also allows you to keep track of possible numbers. Every time you fill in a cell, your notes are automatically updated!

Available: iOS, Android