5 Best Apps For Science Enthusiasts

BiomeViewer

BiomeViewer lets you explore and discover Earth’s ecosystems with a tap of your finger! All you have to do is drop a pin to see historic climate data, stunning pictures, wildlife, and more for any terrestrial location on the planet. Discover how patterns of human settlement and agriculture have changed the planet since 1700. The app includes descriptions for every major biome on each continent, biodiversity data for more than 16,000 species of reptiles, amphibians, and mammals, gridded historical climate data for the entire planet, global precipitation and temperature maps, maps of human alteration of ecosystems over the last 300 years, fully interactive globe and flat map versions of all datasets.

Available: iOS, Android

Starwalk

Star Walk is a stargazing app. It can be your interactive guide to the night sky, following your every movement in real-time and allowing you to explore over 200,000 celestial bodies with extensive information. It includes a night sky map with thousands of stars and constellations, real-time tracking of celestial bodies, augmented reality sky view, deep sky objects to explore in detail, astronomical calendar with various celestial events. It even has a “Sky Live” section with info about the moon phases, the amount of daylight, the visibility of the planets, etc.

Available: iOS, Android

Arduino Science Journal

The Arduino Science Journal allows you to gather data about the world around you by harnessing the sensors in your phone as well as sensors connected to Arduino. It’s like a science notebook that encourages students to explore their world! You can learn interactively, conduct experiments and iterate on findings. It is a classroom friendly app that lets you enhance your existing lesson plans, plan your assignments. It can be used to run experiments straight away, record your observations, store your data sensors in real-time and analyse them, just as a proper scientist! It has built-in device sensors as well as external hardware to measure light, sound, movement, and much more. You can also compare results, and even set triggers.

Available: iOS

Read Also Make Your Travel Easy With These Apps

Complete Anatomy

A flexible, inclusive and personalized learning platform that uses the visual power of incredibly detailed 3D models to make anatomy easier to understand. It features thousands of individual interactive structures, including a living, beating, dissectible human heart in full 3D. It has complete courses on dissection, human anatomy, point of care ultrasound, insertion real-time muscle motion, origin mapping, nerve tracer, bone surface and landmark mapping, 12 layered systems, blood supply tracer, etc. It supports five languages – English, French, German, Spanish and Chinese.

Available: iOS, Android

Molecules

Molecules is an application for viewing three-dimensional renderings of molecules and manipulating them using your fingers. You can rotate the molecules by moving your finger across the display, zoom in or out by using two-finger pinch gestures, or pan the molecule by moving two fingers across the screen at once. These structures can be viewed in both ball-and-stick and space filling visualization modes. Files can be stored on your device for later viewing. Also you can download custom molecular structures.

Available: iOS