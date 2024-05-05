5 Beauty Hacks Using Essential Oils

Essential oils are best known for their emotional benefits — from reducing stress and anxiety, to boosting your mood and energy levels. But did you know essential oils can also be used for skincare and beauty? From removing makeup to treating acne and sun spots, there are several ways to incorporate essential oils into your everyday beauty routine. Keep reading as we share some of our favourite beauty hacks using essential oils below!

Material required:

Witch hazel

Lavender oil

Geranium oil

Cotton pads

Tea tree oil

Honey

Coconut oil

Aloe vera gel

Frankincense



Facial toner hack: Facial toners help to remove impurities and improve your skin tone, but many store-bought toners include alcohols that can irritate your skin. If you want to create a natural toner, simply fill a glass bottle with half cup of witch hazel and add three drops each of lavender oil and geranium oil. Shake well and apply gently with a cotton pad after cleansing and before moisturising.

Acne treatment hack: Research suggests that tea tree oil can be helpful for mild to moderate acne, thanks to its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. For a simple face wash, mix two drops of tea tree oil with a tablespoon of raw honey, massage it into the affected areas, and then rinse thoroughly. For an acne spot treatment, try dampening a cotton ball with water, adding a drop of tea tree oil, and blotting gently into the affected area.



Soothing body lotion hack: If you suffer from dry, itchy skin or eczema, try incorporating tea tree oil into your skincare routine. Simply add a few drops of organic tea tree oil to your everyday body moisturiser, and massage gently into the skin immediately after showering.



Makeup remover hack: Use essential oils to create an all natural DIY makeup remover! Simply mix two tablespoon of witch hazel with two tablespoon fractionated coconut oil, two teaspoons distilled water, and one-two drops of organic tea tree oil. Mix well and massage gently into the skin (or use a cotton pad) to remove stubborn makeup residue. Be sure to store in a cool, dry place and use within three months.



Fading sun spots hack: Frankincense oil is one of the most powerful essential oils and is thought to help fade sun spots. Simply add a drop of frankincense oil with your favourite carrier oil, and dab directly on any areas of concern morning and night.