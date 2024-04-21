6 Cool Summer Hacks That You Must Know

It’s a tale as old as time ― we love summer but can’t take the heat. Summertime is the time to live your best life. Longer days and abundant amounts of sun boosting our vitamin D, serotonin and our mood. Who could ask for more? Unfortunately, there is a small downside to this glorious season. It’s unbearably hot. These DIY hacks are fun, practical and perfect for beating the heat this summer season.

Material required:

Ice tray

Aloe vera

Banana

Blender

Chocolate chips / nuts

Aluminium foil

Tongs

Wet paper towel

Oatmeal / cold tea bags

Baking soda

Coconut oil

Frozen aloe cubes: Simply fill a silicone ice tray with aloe vera for single-use cubes that are easy to remove and apply to skin. The cold gel is instantly soothing on sunburned skin as the aloe works to reduce and prevent peeling. You can use bottled aloe vera or gel from your own aloe vera plant.

Banana ice-cream: Beat the heat with delicious home-made ‘ice cream’ using just one ingredient: bananas. Just blend frozen bananas until they are super creamy. This could take a few minutes, but it’s worth it. Then add with your favourite ice cream mix-in, such as chocolate chips or nuts.

Grill cleaning tool: Crumpled up aluminium foil is a great tool for cleaning dirty grill grates. After grilling, crumple foil into a ball and run it over the grill grates to remove stuck-on gunk and grime. You can also use tongs to hold the aluminium foil ball.

Speed up cooling: Cool drinks down in record time by wrapping bottles and cans in a wet paper towel and placing them in the fridge or freezer. The longer you leave them, the colder they will get. You can even speed up the freezing process with this method.

Treat bug bites with tea bags: Trying treating summertime bug bites without opening the medicine cabinet. Instead, apply oatmeal, aloe vera, or cold tea bags. Any of these at-home treatments can help reduce itching and irritation.

Remove fake tan: Looking a little orange? You can remove a fake tan with a mixture of baking soda, water, and coconut oil. Combine a couple tablespoon of baking soda with enough water and coconut oil to form a paste, then gently scrub on the affected areas.