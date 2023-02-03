5 easy summer DIY hacks that you must know

Save time and money this summer with these homemade hacks for cleaning, organising, and keeping bugs at bay.

Material required: Baby powder, Bubble pack, Cornstarch, Lemon juice, Newspaper

Baby powder gives beach sand the brush-off: How many times have you had a family member return from a day at the beach only to discover that a good portion of the beach is now dusting your dining room floor? Minimise the mess by sprinkling some baby powder over sweaty, sand-covered kids (and adults) before they enter the house. In addition to soaking up excess moisture, the powder makes sand incredibly easy to brush off.

Bubble pack keeps soda cold: Wrap soft-drink cans with bubble pack to keep beverages refreshingly cold on hot summer days. Do the same for packages of frozen or chilled picnic foods. You can wrap ice cream just before you leave for the picnic to keep it firm en route.

Cornstarch unsticks marshmallows: Ever buy a bag of marshmallows only to find them stuck together? No good for yours’ mores-craving crowd. Add at least one teaspoon cornstarch to the bag and shake. The cornstarch will absorb the extra moisture and force most of the marshmallows apart. Repackage the remaining marshmallows in a container and freeze them to avoid sticking in the future.

Lemon juice removes berry stains from hands: Sure it was fun to pick your own berries, but now your fingers are stained with berry juice that won’t come off with soap and water. Try washing your hands with undiluted lemon juice. Wait a few minutes and wash with warm, soapy water. Repeat if necessary until the stain is completely gone.

Newspaper deodorizes luggage and containers: Do you have a plastic container or wooden box with a persistent, unpleasant odour? Stuff a few sheets of crumbled newspaper and seal it closed for three or four days. You can also use this technique to deodorise trunks and suitcases (using more newspaper, of course).

