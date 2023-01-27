6 day-to-day life saving hacks

e-Paper Get App
They will make your daily to-dos (plus a few random projects) so much easier

Shikha JainUpdated: Friday, January 27, 2023, 09:55 PM IST
article-image
These little tips, tricks, and tweaks can save you buckets of time and hassle– it would be mad not to use them. They will make your daily to-dos (plus a few random projects) so much easier. 

Material required: Scented soap, Glass, Water, Empty ketchup bottles 

Iron like a pro: Trouble ironing a button-up shirt? Just flip it inside-out to easily iron over the button side and voila. 

Say bye to odour: When travelling, keep a bar of scented soap in the same compartment as your dirty laundry. It will keep your clothes smelling clean.

Bounce batteries to see if they are good or had: Drop them on a table from about 6 inches. If they give one small bounce and fall right over, they are good. If they bounce around around any more than that, they are dead or on the way out.

Post-it hack: Before you throw away a post-it, run it between the keys on your keyboard to collect crumbs and dirt.

Reheating Pizza: Don’t we all love eating leftover pizzas?! But how do we keep it crisp and fresh till the next morning? Put a small amount of water in a glass when you microwave your pizza to keep the crust from getting chewy.

Pancake mix hack: Got empty ketchup bottles and don’t know know what to do with them? Put pancake mix in them for a no mess experience.

From buffing surfaces to removing water stains, 5 DIY hacks to clean your house
article-image

