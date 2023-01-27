6 day-to-day life saving hacks

These little tips, tricks, and tweaks can save you buckets of time and hassle– it would be mad not to use them. They will make your daily to-dos (plus a few random projects) so much easier.

Material required: Scented soap, Glass, Water, Empty ketchup bottles

Iron like a pro: Trouble ironing a button-up shirt? Just flip it inside-out to easily iron over the button side and voila.

Say bye to odour: When travelling, keep a bar of scented soap in the same compartment as your dirty laundry. It will keep your clothes smelling clean.

Bounce batteries to see if they are good or had: Drop them on a table from about 6 inches. If they give one small bounce and fall right over, they are good. If they bounce around around any more than that, they are dead or on the way out.

Post-it hack: Before you throw away a post-it, run it between the keys on your keyboard to collect crumbs and dirt.

Reheating Pizza: Don’t we all love eating leftover pizzas?! But how do we keep it crisp and fresh till the next morning? Put a small amount of water in a glass when you microwave your pizza to keep the crust from getting chewy.

Pancake mix hack: Got empty ketchup bottles and don’t know know what to do with them? Put pancake mix in them for a no mess experience.

