From buffing surfaces to removing water stains, 5 DIY hacks to clean your house

Get more done around the house with ingredients in your fridge, pantry and medicine cabinet. Forget fancy cleaning products. Ingredients you already have on hand — like limes and baking soda — work just as well at cutting through the grime.

Material required: Olive oil, Shaving cream, Essential oils, Baking soda, White vinegar, Distilled water and Rubber gloves

Buff surfaces with olive oil: Turns out it can help you clean the house. Olive oil is a great option for cleaning stainless steel, such as pots, pans and appliances. Put olive oil on a soft cloth and rub in a circular motion to buff out any dirty spots.

Eliminate water stains with shaving cream: Who would have thought that shaving cream could be used to clean? It is a great way to remove water stains from shower glass. Apply the shaving cream and let it sit for 15 minutes, then wipe it off.

Essential oils for a sparkling toilet: Mix one cup of baking soda with 15 drops of tea tree essential oil and 15 drops of lemon or orange essential oil. Let the mixture sit in the bowl for 30 minutes and scrub with a bowl brush before flushing.

DIY glass cleaner: If you don’t feel like running to the store for more glass cleaner, making your own is easy. Mix white vinegar, distilled water, and drops of essential oil and shake. This is an affordable and easy way to clean your windows, mirrors or even shower doors if you are in a pinch.

Remove pet hair with rubber gloves: When your standard vacuum doesn’t seem to get all your pet’s hair, rubber gloves will get the job done. Just slide them on and rub down any areas that need extra cleaning. When rubber is pushed against the fabric, it can generate elasticity to gather remaining pet hair. Rinse the gloves under running water when you are done and the hair will unstick.

