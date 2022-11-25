Add a touch of winter to your home décor with these DIY hacks

Winter decor can bring beauty to your home for the holidays and the blustery months beyond. Showcase these seasonal decorations for Christmas, then keep them on display all winter long. We have rounded up our favourite DIY winter decorations to give your home a fresh, festive look this season.

Material required: Candles, Twine, Bay leaves, Thyme / thyme / rosemary, Wool, Cable-knit sweaters, Knitting needles, Yarn balls, Tartan blankets, Winter greenery, Oversized popsicle sticks, Glue, Spray paint, Embroidery hoops, Thread, Pine branches, Pinecones, Vinegar, Water

Bay leaf-wrapped candles: Perfect for a festive table, above the mantel, or tucked in a fireplace in lieu of a fire these DIY candles are a snap to make. Wrap a pillar candle with twine. Tuck fresh bay leaves, thyme, or rosemary under the twine.

Wool and cable-knit décor: Deck the table with loads of wool and repurposed cable-knit sweaters for a warm and cosy dinner party. Wrap yarn around oversized spools and flower vases, add knitting needles for extra flair, to create a centrepiece. Tie yarn balls to the back of chairs and cover seats with sweater pieces to create thematic seats.

Tartan and green centerpiece: A green-and-red palette works throughout winter and is easy to execute. Set your table with winter greenery and red candles and, for an extra-cosy touch, lay tartan blankets on benches.

Embellished embroidery hoop wreath: Wrap two embroidery hoops — one small, one large — with different shades of red thread, and then finish it off with fresh or faux pine branches and a medley of hand-painted pinecones.

Glam winter décor: Give a plain vase a glam makeover by spraying it with gold paint. While the paint is still wet, add texture by spraying on a half-and-half vinegar and water solution. Use the technique on several vases of varying heights and group together as a table centrepiece or sideboard display.

Read Also Add spunk to your home with these easy DIY home decor hacks