Add spunk to your home with these easy DIY home decor hacks

Home DIY projects make your home more yours. They exude your personality and style. They reflect your needs and lifestyle. A home full of DIYed items has more character and charm. DIY also helps save money, repurpose old and used items and express one’s creativity. Here are some easy home DIY project ideas and designs that can inspire your next project.

Material required: Stones/ pebbles, Glue gun, Bathroom mat, Old CDs, Epoxy resin, Spray paint, Old bottles / jars / vases, Old books, Circular canvas, Paint

Stone bathroom rug: Give your bathroom the spa treatment by adding this DIY stone bathroom rug. You can buy smooth stones from any hardware store or collect from your surroundings if they are aplenty. Using strong glue, arrange and stick the cleaned and dry stones to a regular bathroom mat.

CD mosaic table: Embellish a boring table with your old CDs. From forgettable to glittery, shiny and striking. Carefully cut CDs into chips, then arrange them in a mosaic on the tabletop. Use super glue to stick the CD chips on the table, then finish the project by coating the tabletop with epoxy resin. This will smoothen the sharp edges and preserve the CDs’ shine.

Use copper: Copper accents are striking, luxurious and elegant. They are also quite expensive. However, you can create your copper collection easily and without spending so much. With copper paint, you can turn vases, used bottles, jars and tins from ordinary from trash to smashing!

Old books nightstand: Creative, really quirky and ingenious idea to turn old books into something useful. Save up those old, unwanted books and use them to create an eye-catching nightstand instead. You will only need some glue to stick the books together and a can of spray paint.

Paint a circular canvas in a single, flat colour: Make your fireplace feel more finished by painting a circular canvas and displaying it with vases and candles. This easy and cheap DIY is also a great way to fill blank patches of the wall behind shelving, creating a colourful backdrop against which to display faux flowers or small tree branches.