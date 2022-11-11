Children’s Day 2022: Here are some unique craft ideas to boost your child’s creativity

Craft activities are not just fun to do, they also boost your child’s creativity and imagination and give you some fun one-on-one time with them as well. So this Children’s Day, get your little one’s creative juices flowing with these fun and exciting craft activities using popsicle sticks. They are great for a variety of crafts both easy and complex. Instead of throwing them away, save them and make something new.

Material required: Popsicle sticks, Marker, Jar, Paint, Brushes, Glue, Flower pot, Button, Magnets, Photos

Popsicle stick photo frame: These popsicle stick picture frames are super simple to make and require just a few craft supplies. Using wooden craft sticks, paint and craft glue, these frames come together quickly.

Popsicle stick flower: The popsicle stick flowers are an adorable craft for kids to make. All you need are some popsicle sticks, paint, a colourful craft button and glue. To make the flower petals, start off by gluing two popsicle sticks together to form an X. Then make one more X and glue those together.

Use them as motivation: Stay on top of your ‘Get Fit’ New Year’s resolution with this creative popsicle stick workout routine. It’s easy: Write workouts on the sticks, place them in a jar and pull them out at random.

Make a magnetised puzzle: Place mini magnets on the back of every stick and one of your favourite photos on the front. Your kid will have fun unscrambling, while you can enjoy the final product.

Painted popsicle stick flower pot: This cool popsicle stick flower pot craft is a wonderful project that kids can make to give as a gift. Just some popsicle sticks, paint and glue are needed to make this colourful craft.

Use them as cards: Forgot the playing cards on a road trip or a picnic? Pick up popsicles and a sharpie at a stationary shop and you are back in business. These can be fun for the novelty of it and fun for kids to play with. You can easily make new playing card sticks if some break.