New Year 2023: Last minute party DIY hacks! 

Hosting dinner or lunch and don’t know how to impress your guests?! Fret not, we got you covered in the most glamorous way. A homemade centrepiece for your tablescape can do wonders in upping your table-styling game and charming your friends. From fresh flowers to LED lights or a leftover centrepiece that you can repurpose, before inviting people over, give yourself a couple of hours to craft a few unique decorations.

Material required: Greenery, Votives, Marker, Card stock, Ribbon, Scissors, Old bottles, Spray paint, Birthday candles, Disco balls, Table runner

Toast-worthy table: You don’t have to buy a ton of new decor items for your tablescape. If it looks fresh enough, simply reuse your holiday greenery. Line it down the centre of the table, then sprinkle some sparkling votives for an upscale look.

Set the table with good fortune: Gold leaf is said to bring good fortune, which makes it the perfect place card for a prosperous new year. Hand-cut leaves from cardstock, fold once to crease, then write the name of your guest in cursive with a metallic marker. Set each leaf on a plate or punch a hole in the corner and string with metallic ribbon that can be tied around a champagne glass.

Metallic bottle centrepiece: Save those empty wine bottles from your holiday festivities, and coat them in metallic paint for the basis of a chic, monochromatic centerpiece. Curled ribbon looks lovely streaming from each bottle, but replace it with sparkling birthday candles for a show-stopping effect.

Make your centrepiece shine: Pay homage to the iconic ball in Times Square with a runner filled with sparkling disco balls. Disco balls are such an inexpensive and fun addition, especially when they are reflecting candlelight.

