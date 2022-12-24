Christmas 2022: Last minute party saving décor hacks

Glowy string lights, lush greenery, sparkling ornaments and colourful Christmas bows are just a few of the essentials needed to transform your home into a winter wonderland. The holiday season isn’t in full swing until the Christmas tree is decked out, the stockings are hung and shades of red and green flow through the house. You might have ensured everything is in place for the festive season or before the guests arrive for Christmas party, but there might be last minute problems that could spoil the mood. Is the décor looking dull? Light not working? Or other problems, fret not, these lack minute hacks will be your saviour.

Material required: Lantern, LED lights / fairy lights, Glass jar, Ribbon, Spray paint, ribbons, Candles, Lightbulb, Glue gun, Twine, Gold paper

Cast a warm glow: Lights not enough? Need more of it? Try this easy hack. Fill glass lanterns with LED twinkle lights and put them by your front door, inside your fireplace or along your stairs to light the way. You can also use fairy lights and add them to glass jars.

Add a festive pillow: Didn’t get the time to decorate your place? Tie red and green ribbons to your cosy couch pillows. You can also put them on chairs and sofas.

Read Also 6 easy DIY wedding decor hacks to wow your guests

Line a staircase: This idea really comes to life at night. Line a staircase with battery-operated candles to make sure your guests and Santa find their way. You can also use tea-candles instead of battery-operated ones.

DIY trash-to-treasure pears: Feeling crafty? Repurpose an old lightbulb by hot gluing twine (we used sage green and metallic gold) around the entire thing. Use a small piece of twig as the stem, then fold squares of gold paper in half and cut into crescent shapes to create leaves. When you are finished, you will have beautiful decor for the mantel or dining room table.

Dress up a twig tree: For an affordable décor option, spray paint a twig and accessorise it with mini ornaments. The best part? You don’t have to worry about watering it.