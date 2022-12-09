6 easy DIY wedding decor hacks to wow your guests

These days, there seems to be the notion that not hiring a wedding planner is essentially committing matrimony malice, but that couldn’t be farther from the truth, especially given the amount of DIY wedding decorations out there. If you fall under this umbrella of decor-savvy or budget-friendly couples who want to tackle the planning process independently, prepare to be the best temporary wedding planner your ceremony will ever see. To make your life a heck of a lot easier, we rounded up several DIY wedding decorations that you and your partner can easily and elegantly pursue for the big day.

Material required: Jars, Wildflower, Pair of scissors, Ribbon, Glue, Wooden hoops, Faux foliage, Florist tape, Eucalyptus, Glass bottles, Candlestick, Leavesl Old books, Dried flowers

Wildflower jar centrepieces: These stunning wildflower centrepieces are one of the easiest DIY wedding ideas. All you need to do is select some of your favourite stems and sprigs, cut them to varying heights, and pop them in some recycled jam jars. Add some ribbon or parcel string for a rustic touch!

Eucalyptus hoop wreaths: Wooden hoops and faux foliage can be picked up at craft stores for seriously purse-friendly prices, making this a cheap as well as simple wedding DIY idea. Use green florist's tape to attach sprigs of eucalyptus to the hoop, overlapping each sprig to conceal the tape. Keep it green or add faux rose heads or wax flowers that coordinate with your wedding colours. You can hang these above tables, as part of a dessert table display, or on the backs of chairs.

Chiffon chair bows: This look gives a luxe upgrade to plain chairs and is an easy — and cheap!—way to add elegance. Select a fabric in your wedding colours and tie large bows with plenty of draping fabric.

Waterleaf candle holder bottles: One of the easiest ideas, these bottle candle holders will give your wedding instant botanical vibes. Simply recycle old clear glass bottles, select the prettiest leaves, pop them in and fill them up with water. Finally, add a candlestick, and hey presto, cheap and easy centrepieces that will wow guests.

Book stack centrepiece: If you fancy a literary theme, the easiest way to do it is by incorporating books into your centrepieces. Stack them on the diagonal and finish with some blooms and a table number.

Dried flower bouquet: Dried flowers have become a thing in the last year, and we are here for it. Not only do they give us all boho chic feels, but they also last longer than fresh flowers. You can arrange these a few weeks ahead of your big day without worrying about them drooping or dying, making them the perfect stress-free choice for brides keen to craft their bouquets.

