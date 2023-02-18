5 summer saviour hacks that you must know

Pic: Freepik

All hacks are great, but summer hacks have got to be the best hacks of all. When the hot weather arrives, all you want to do is enjoy it, but things like bug bites, sand in shoes and warm wine can take the edge off of things somewhat. Well, not with expert home tips around. We have compiled the ultimate list of summer hacks to make your summer as seamless as the holiday commercials.

Muffin tray use: Who would have thought muffin trays were such a summer essential? All those compartments are just perfect for storing condiments. Load each one up and pop it by the BBQ.

Sun blocks: Even sun worshippers with a diligent sunscreen routine can get burned. Fortunately, you can have a natural fix waiting right in your fridge. Pour pure aloe vera juice into an ice tray, and then freeze it for an always ready-to-apply salve for sunburns.

Coffee ice cubes for a perfect Summer treat: Want the ultimate iced coffee? Then you need to freeze coffee cubes. Unlike ice ones, they won’t water down your drink, and you will get the caffeine kick you crave.

Strawberry hack: Got a hundred strawberries to hull for your dessert? Don’t risk a broken nail, use a straw to make this task easier than ever. Push it through from bottom to top, and the core and leaves will pop straight out. What a great time-saving summer hack.

Spa experience: Feeling hot and flustered? Make your at home shower feel like going to a spa by tying a eucalyptus branch around the shower head. Its aroma will soothe and relax you, and you will feel as fresh as ever in no time.

