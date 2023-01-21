4 life-saving DIY hacks for your everyday struggle 

Being creative and doing innovative things can no doubt save you loads of money as well. You can either be low on budget or just wanting to be creative to apply ‘do it yourself’ hacks on your wardrobe. These hacks will help you a lot in your day to day dressing for sure.

Material required: Banana, Cucumber, Mint extract, Water Strainer Microwave, Ice cubes, Soap

Polish your shoes with a banana peel: A banana peel can do wonders to polish your dirty shoes even if you do not have a polish. Just rub the inside of the peel on your shoe like a polish and rub it with a soft cloth after that. You will have a better shine than a shoe polish, we guarantee.

Make your own aftershave at home: These three simple ingredients at home will help you make your own aftershave at almost no cost, that too really effective and natural. Here is how you can do it! Take half cup cucumber, add 4tbsp mint extract and mix it in half cup water. Blend, strain, microwave and refrigerate.

Use ice cubes to remove wrinkles: Hate ironing? Toss your clothes in the dryer along with a few ice cubes to get the wrinkles out. Set your dryer to 15 minutes. While the ice cubes melt, the steam helps your clothes straighten up beautifully.

Unstuck a zipper with some soap: Do you have a zipper on your favourite jacket that’s playing tricks on you? Or worse! Does your kid’s zipper get hard to zip? You need this simple, yet brilliant clothing hack to easily fix this. Unstick a zipper with a bar of soap. You need to hold the fabric taut and rub the soap along the teeth of the zipper. Then, just pull it up and down and see how smoothly it moves every time.

