5 quick DIY hacks to clean your house

Speed up home cleaning by putting into practice some of these essential cleaning hacks for your home.

Material required: Vodka / white wine, Coffee filter, Pillowcase, Vinegar, Old socks, Water and Vegetable oil

Remove carpet stains with vodka: Rubbing alcohol, clear vodka and even white wine can be used for this cleaning hack. First blot the stain. Second, pour any type of clear alcohol onto the stain and voila!

Dust electronics with coffee filters: Coffee filters are useful items to keep around your living room and office, not only in the kitchen. They are perfect for clearing dust from TV screens, computer monitors and any other screens around the home, without leaving behind any fibres like towels do.

Clean ceiling fans with a pillowcase: Instead of using a rag to clean your ceiling fan, which usually results in dust falling onto your furniture and floors, try using your pillowcase. Slip it in between the fan blades and swipe one at a time.

Dust window blinds with old socks: Blinds often have multiple sides and shapes, so they can sometimes be a hassle to clean. With this simple and kid-friendly hack, it doesn’t have to be! Take 50/50 vinegar and water mixture with an old clean sock, swipe the sock over each section and the embedded dust and dirt will come right off your blinds.

Marker clean-up: When the permanent marker has ended up in the wrong hands, vegetable oil can clean it off lots of surfaces — even skin! Then just wipe up with a damp cloth and you are done.

