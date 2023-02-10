5 summer DIY hacks that you must try

Pic: Thecrazyorganized

It’s starting to feel like it’s truly summer outside, so it’s time to start thinking about outdoor fun. Barbecues, days spent by the pool, and weekend jaunts to the beach are all a little easier when you have a few tricks up your sleeve. Make the most of your summertime fun with these creative and useful summertime hacks.

Material required: Salt, Limes, Cloves, Onion, Barbecue fork, Popsicle liner, Water balloons, Tray.

Salt deodorises sneakers: Sneakers and other canvas shoes can get pretty smelly, especially if you wear them without socks in the summertime. Knock down the odour and soak up moisture by occasionally sprinkling a little salt in your canvas shoes.

Keep mosquitoes away: Before your next outdoor cookout, buy a couple of extra limes. Slice each lime in half, and press a few whole cloves into the flesh. Place the clove-studded limes around your food table to help keep mosquitoes at bay.

Clean grill grates with an onion: You can clean the grates on your grill with just a half an onion and a BBQ fork. Just stick the onion half onto the fork, then rub it along the grates of the grill. It will pick up all the gunk without the need for harsh chemical cleaners.

Balloon ice: Keep ice cream cold in style. Fill water balloon-sized balloons with water and freeze. Place in a tray and nestle in ice cream.

Catch popsicle drips with a cupcake liner: Frozen treats like ice-cream and popsicles can melt fast under the hot summer sun. Keep the messy spills and drips contained by threading a cupcake liner or plastic lid onto the stick.

