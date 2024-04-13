5 Cleaning Hacks Using Lavender Oil That Everyone Must Know

Pic: Freepik

Lavender essential oil is probably the most well-known essential oil in aromatherapy. The benefits of lavender go way beyond its aromatherapy benefits (calming, anxiety-relieving, uplifting, just to name a few). It’s also known for its balancing properties on your skin and hair, as any conscious beauty consumer will tell you. But did you know that you can use it in your at-home cleaning products too? You have probably seen many lavender-infused cleaning products on the market. If you assumed that it was thrown in there for the scent, you are not entirely wrong, but there is much more to this pretty purple flower than meets the eye. Let’s take a deep dive into some lavender oil uses for cleaning and why you might want to add a few drops into your household cleaning products.

Material required:

Lavender oil

White vinegar

Spray bottle

Dry cloth

Rice

Pouch

Coconut oil

Clean surfaces: If you want to enjoy spotless and heavenly-scented surfaces, lavender essential oil could be your perfect companion. The antibacterial and antimicrobial properties of lavender essential oil leave your counter-tops, tables, and anything else that needs a quick clean, free from pesky germs and bacteria. For a natural solution combine five drops of lavender oil with 2 cups of white vinegar. Mix in a spray bottle and shake well before each use.

Laundry magic: Harness the powerful deodorizing qualities of lavender essential oil by using it in your next load of laundry. You can avoid chemical-based detergents and synthetically-fragranced fabric softener with this natural alternative. It’s as easy as adding a few drops of pure lavender essential oil to your washing machine or dryer to experience the odour-eliminating benefits. If you decide to use this oil in your dryer, just place a few drops onto a clean, dry cloth and throw it into the dryer along with the wet laundry.

Keep closet fresh: Just add raw rice in a pouch and put some ten drops of lavender oil and mix it really well. Rice absorbs the oil easily and releases the scent while making it perfect for small spaces. Keep the pouch in your wardrobe and feel the freshness in your clothes.

Make bedtime a breeze: If your little one is having trouble sleeping, we have just the thing! Mix a drop or two of lavender essential oil with two to three drops of coconut oil. Warm up the blend slightly and then massage it onto the bottoms of their feet right before bedtime. This will help promote restful sleep.

Natural deodorant: Are you looking for a more natural alternative to your normal underarm deodorant? That’s easy. Just apply a couple of drops of lavender oil mixed with coconut oil to keep you smelling fresh — and relaxed — the whole day. And if you like a fresh floral scent, swap out your normal scent for lavender. Dab a drop of oil behind your ears and onto your wrists. How to keep calm and smell great in one simple step.