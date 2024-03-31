6 DIY Hacks Using Toothpaste

Pic: Freepik

Toothpaste is a daily essential for almost every single person on this planet. It whitens, brightens, cleans your teeth and tongue but did you know it has many other uses? From household cleaning to beauty uses, prepare to be intrigued by our list of toothpaste hacks — some of them will really surprise you, because it is surprisingly versatile beyond just oral care. There are quite a few creative ways to use it.

Material required:

Toothpaste

Non-gel toothpaste

Putty knife

Soft cloth / toothbrush

Water

Old CDs / DVDs

Fill mail holes: Toothpaste can be used to fill small nail holes in walls. Simply apply a small amount of toothpaste to the hole, smooth it out with a putty knife or your finger, and let it dry. Once dry, you can paint over it if necessary.

Polish silver: Toothpaste can be used to polish silverware and jewellery. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to a soft cloth or toothbrush, then gently scrub the silver surface. Rinse thoroughly and buff with a clean cloth to reveal a shiny finish.

Clean sneakers: Toothpaste can help clean dirty sneakers, especially the rubber parts. Apply toothpaste to a toothbrush and scrub the dirty areas, then wipe clean with a damp cloth. This can help remove scuff marks and restore the whiteness of your sneakers.

Remove scratches from CDs/DVDs: If you have a scratched CD or DVD, you can try using toothpaste to buff out the scratches. Apply a small amount of toothpaste to the disc, then gently rub it in using a soft cloth in a straight line motion from the center to the edge. Rinse off the toothpaste with water and dry the disc thoroughly before testing it.

Whiten grout: Toothpaste can be used to whiten grout between tiles. Apply toothpaste to an old toothbrush and scrub the grout lines, then rinse with water. This can help remove stains and brighten the appearance of your tiled surfaces.

Remove water rings from wood furniture: Apply a small amount of non-gel toothpaste to the water ring, then gently rub it in with a soft cloth. Wipe away the toothpaste with a clean, damp cloth, then dry the surface thoroughly. This can help remove the watermark and restore the finish of the wood.