6 Easy Ways To Get Rid Of Ants

Say goodbye to those pesky intruders! Ants invading your humble abode can be a real buzz kill. Not only do they drive you up the wall, but these tiny troublemakers can wreak havoc and cause some serious damage. It’s not the clean and hygienic home you had in mind. Fear not, for we have some marvellous home remedies up our sleeves to bid those pesky ants farewell. Get ready to evict those unwelcome guests and say hello to an ant-free zone. Here is the scoop on how you can make your house a ‘no-ants-allowed’ sanctuary. Let the battle begin!



Material required:

Chalk

Lemon peels

Cayenne / Black pepper

Table salt

Spray bottle

White vinegar

Cinnamon

Cloves



Chalk: One of the home remedies to get rid of ants is to use chalk. Chalk contains calcium carbonate, which helps in keeping ants away. Spray some powdered chalk in the areas that are the entry points of ants or draw a line of chalk at the entrance. To keep ants out of your house, draw chalk lines so that these bugs don’t enter.

Lemon: Squeeze a lemon or place lemon peels in places from where the ants enter. You can also wash your floors with water that has a little lemon juice added to it. Ants don’t like the smell of lemon juice so they will keep away. Anything sour and bitter may keep the ants away, but any sugar is the ants’ best friend. So ensure you do not keep anything sweet that may attract the ants in some way or the other. Keep your kitchen slab clean and place the peels right there.



Pepper: Ants are pretty fond of sugar but they hate pepper. Sprinkle pepper at the areas from where ants enter your house. This will help to get rid of ants. Cayenne pepper or black pepper are hated by ants. You can also make a solution of pepper and water and spray it near the entrant areas. The pepper wouldn’t kill the ants but deter them from returning to your house. Make sure you clean the area where you want to spray the pepper solution.

Cinnamon: Put cinnamon and cloves on the entrance of the house and the areas from where you think the ants can enter. This is a good method to also keep your house smelling fresh and earthy. Cinnamon is often regarded as an effective DIY ant control option. It is believed that cinnamon acts as a natural repellent as ants can’t stand the strong smell.

Salt: Spreading salt near nooks and corners where ants enter the house will help keep ants away. Table salt is one of the best and cheapest ways to get rid of ants naturally. Use ordinary table salt, not health-boosting rock salt. All you need to do is to boil water and add a large amount of salt to it, stirring it until dissolves. Pour into a spray bottle and spray where you think ants tend to enter from.

White vinegar: Ants can’t bear the smell of white vinegar. Prepare a solution of equal amounts of water and white vinegar. Add a few drops of essential oil to it and shake well. Store this solution and sprinkle it at the points from where the ants enter. Repeat this once daily. Again, this solution may not kill the ants, but keep them away from entering the no-entering zone. Spray it around your windowsills, doorways and other places where you usually see ants coming.