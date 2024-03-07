8 Simple Hacks For Healthier Hair

Pics: Freepik

Everybody wants hair that is strong, shiny, and easy to manage. But it can be challenging to get to that place. Most of us have to deal with some sort of hair issue that stands in the way of a healthy head of locks. Genes do play a role when it comes to your hair type, strength, and volume. But that doesn’t mean you have no control over your hair. Here are some DIY hacks that will help strengthen your strands, boost hair growth, and enhance the look, feel, and health of your hair.

Material required:

Eggs

Aloe Vera gel

Coconut oil

Essential oils

Onions

Scalp massages: Regularly massaging your scalp can improve blood circulation, promoting hair growth.

Egg mask: Whisk an egg and apply it to your hair, leaving it on for about 20 minutes before rinsing. Eggs are rich in protein and nutrients that can strengthen hair.

Aloe vera gel

Apply fresh aloe vera gel directly to your scalp. It can soothe the scalp, reduce dandruff, and promote hair growth.

Coconut oil treatment: Massage warm coconut oil into your scalp and leave it on overnight. Coconut oil can penetrate the hair shaft, reducing protein loss and strengthening the hair.

Essential oils: Mix a few drops of essential oils like rosemary, peppermint, or lavender with a carrier oil (such as jojoba or almond oil) and massage into the scalp. These oils can stimulate hair growth.

Onion juice: Blend onions and extract the juice, then apply it to your scalp and leave it on for 15-30 minutes before rinsing. Onion juice contains sulphur, which can promote hair growth.

Healthy diet: Ensure your diet is rich in vitamins, minerals, and proteins essential for hair health. Include foods like eggs, fish, nuts, fruits, and vegetables.

Use a cool rinse: Showering with water that is too hot may cause heat damage to your hair, both at the root and on the cuticle.

To protect your hair, lather up with lukewarm water. Then, finish your shower with a spray of cool water on your hair and scalp. This may help seal your hair cuticle, making it easier for your hair to retain moisture.