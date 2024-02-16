 10 Easy Hacks For Instant Relief From Daily Troubles
10 Easy Hacks For Instant Relief From Daily Troubles

These quick fixes can help you regain your balance and face the day with renewed energy

Shikha Jain, February 16, 2024
article-image
Pics: Freepik

In the hustle and bustle of modern life, finding moments of calm and relief can feel like a luxury. However, with the right hacks, you can bring instant relief to your daily routine. Whether you are dealing with stress, discomfort, or simply seeking a moment of tranquillity, these quick fixes can help you regain your balance and face the day with renewed energy.

Material required:

Hot water bag

Peppermint oil

Ice pack

Epsom salt

Ginger 

Socks

Rice

Lavender / chamomile essential oil

Hot/cold therapy: Use a hot water bag or a cold compress (depending on the issue) to alleviate muscle pain or swelling.

Aromatherapy: Inhale lavender or chamomile essential oil to promote relaxation and better sleep.

Epsom salt bath:

Yeko Photo Studio

Soak in a warm bath with epsom salts to soothe sore muscles and relax.

Stretching: Perform gentle stretching exercises to relieve tension in muscles and improve flexibility.

Hydration: Drink a glass of water to alleviate headaches and fatigue caused by dehydration.

Peppermint oil:

Dab a drop or two of peppermint oil on your temples for headache relief.

DIY heating pad: Fill a clean sock with rice, tie the end, and microwave for a homemade heating pad.

Deep breathing:

Practice deep breathing exercises to reduce stress and anxiety.

Acupressure: Apply pressure to specific points on your body, such as the webbing between your thumb and index finger, to relieve tension and pain.

Ginger tea:

Punyada

Brew a cup of ginger tea to ease nausea or indigestion.

