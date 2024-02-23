10 Hacks To Keep Your Jewellery Shiny And Sparkly

Pic: Freepik

Artificial jewellery, also known as fashion or imitation jewellery, has gained immense popularity over the years for its affordability and diverse designs. Whether you have an extensive collection or just a few cherished pieces, it’s important to know how to care for and clean your artificial jewellery to keep it looking its best. So, here are some practical tips and tricks to ensure your jewellery stays dazzling for long.

Material required:

Clear nail polish

Pouches / plastic bags

Anti-tarnish strips / silica gel

Soap

Soft toothbrush

Lemon juice

Baking soda

Baby oil

Soft cloth

Buffing cloth

By incorporating these simple DIY hacks into your routine, you can keep your artificial jewellery looking new and vibrant for longer.

Clear nail polish: Apply a coat of clear nail polish to prevent tarnishing and discolouration on metal jewellery.

Storage solutions: Store jewellery in separate compartments or pouches to prevent tangling and scratching. You can use small plastic bags, jewellery organisers, or even egg cartons for this purpose.

Anti-tarnish strips: Place anti-tarnish strips or silica gel packets in your jewellery storage to absorb moisture and prevent tarnishing.

Cleaning solutions: Use mild soap and water to clean your jewellery gently. For tougher stains, you can use a soft toothbrush to scrub gently. Avoid harsh chemicals as they can damage the jewellery.

Lemon juice and baking soda: Create a paste using lemon juice and baking soda, then gently rub it onto your jewellery with a soft cloth. Rinse thoroughly and dry completely before storing.

Baby oil: Use a small amount of baby oil on a soft cloth to polish metal jewellery and restore shine.

Avoid water exposure: Remove jewellery before showering, swimming, or engaging in activities where it could come into contact with water, as moisture can accelerate tarnishing.

Buffing cloth: Use a jewellery polishing cloth to buff and shine your jewellery regularly.

Storage environment: Store jewellery in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight to prevent fading and discolouration.

Regular maintenance: Take time to inspect and clean your jewellery regularly to prevent build-up and damage.