4 Hacks To Increase Shelf Life Of Dried Flowers

Pic: Freepik

Dried flowers are a wonderful alternative to fresh flowers, they last longer and are a lot more sustainable. Another advantage is, once nicely suited, you no longer have to worry about it. With little effort, you bring peace and serenity into your house.

Material required:

Hair dryer

Pouch

Real feather duster

Canned air

Read Also 5 Hacks To Make Your Blankets Smell Fresh

Use hairdryer: Take the flowers outside and set the hair dryer to the lowest and coolest setting strength. Hold the hair dryer approximately 10 inches away from the flowers and turn it on, directing the air into the flowers, beginning at the top of the arrangement and working your way down. Move the dryer around the arrangement in order to get rid of the dust on the arrangement.

Place them in a dry room: Do not place your composition of dried flowers in very damp rooms. Any type of humidity will humidify the petals and leaves, making them mould.

Read Also 6 Kitchen Hacks Of Baking Soda

Keep safe from direct sunlight: Dried flowers will naturally fade over time, particularly if they are kept in direct sunlight. But to slow the fade, keep them away from direct sunlight. They are fragile, and become more fragile as time goes on.

Be gentle: They are fragile, and become more fragile as time goes on. You may see some fall out from grasses, some petals or some little blooms but don’t despair. Collect these goodies and enjoy them in another way. For example, if you have fallout from lavender, collect it in a little pouch to rub and smell it.

No hair dryer? No problem: If you don’t have a hair dryer handy, you can also use a real-feather duster to sweep away any dust that may have accumulated in your flowers.

Another alternative is to use the canned air commonly used when cleaning keyboards. Use short, careful bursts in order to not damage the flowers.