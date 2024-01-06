9 Kitchen Hacks To Remove Stains From Utensils

From crispy samosas and pakoras to savoury chola bhaturas, Indians love oily and spicy food leading to greasy pans. Plates with turmeric or masala stains or worst of all, burnt pots are some of the most stubborn stains to remove. However powerful your detergent is, you cannot work your hand enough to remove these stains fully and effectively. Unless, of course, you try some of these hacks to get the toughest stains off your vessels!
Material required:
Lemon
Salt
Baking soda
White vinegar
Aluminium foil
Toothpick
Coffee grounds
Olive oil
Lemon and salt scrub
Mix salt with lemon juice to create a natural abrasive cleaner for removing stains on utensils.
Baking soda soak
Soak utensils in a mixture of baking soda and warm water to break down grease and grime.
Vinegar shine
Use white vinegar to remove mineral deposits and bring a shine to stainless steel utensils.
Boiling water rinse
Regularly pour boiling water over utensils to sanitise and remove any leftover residues.
Dishwasher deep clean
Run an empty dishwasher with a cup of white vinegar to keep it clean and prevent odour.
Aluminium foil polish
Scrunch up aluminium foil and use it to scrub away stubborn stains on pots and pans.
Coffee grounds absorption
Use used coffee grounds as a gentle abrasive cleaner for scrubbing pots and pans.
Olive oil polish
Apply a small amount of olive oil to a cloth and buff stainless steel utensils for a polished finish.
Toothpaste trick
Apply toothpaste to a soft cloth and buff stainless steel utensils to remove tarnish and restore their shine.
Lime scale removal
Soak utensils affected by lime scale in a solution of equal parts water and white vinegar to dissolve the deposits.