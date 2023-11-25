7 Easy Hacks To Decorate Your Dining Room Table

A dining table can look like a big blank spot in your dining room. This is an opportunity to show off your design personality and add some table decorations. If you don’t have the time to switch up your decorations as the seasons and holidays change, you should decorate your dining room table with items that will look great at any time of year.

Material required:

Colourful pom pom

White bowl

Plums

Pomegranates

Eucalyptus

Candles

Sand

Flowers

Tea light candles

Cacti

Paper flowers: On a steamy night, set a casual table with a bouquet of hot-coloured paper flowers, guaranteed not to wilt.

Natural pairing: Add jewel-toned fruit to a white bowl with sensuous lines for an easy arrangement. Look for fruits of differing sizes and shapes but with similar colouring, such as plums and pomegranates.

Soft meets simple: Skip the flowers and welcome the soft, natural elegance of eucalyptus. Pair the gorgeous greenery with crisp white table linens, plenty of candles and subtle gold accents.

Pretty petals: Sand meets ultra-gorgeous flower for this DIY centrepiece idea that's truly just as easy as it is beautiful. Cluster a few flower-and-sand creations together on a table, add in tea light candles and you will have a floral centrepiece worthy of a dreamy beach wedding. Make it now!

Crazy for cacti: Infuse south-western flair into your design by using cacti for your centrepieces. You can collect and pot the low-maintenance succulents ahead of time and keep them afterward. Place them along a pretty runner that coordinates with your containers.

Pistachio shell candle stick: Collect discarded shells of pistachios, clean them and make sure they don’t get broken. Cut cardboard pieces in a round disc like shape to be used as a base or use old CDs for the purpose. Paint the shells with spray paints or acrylic colours. Fix the shells on the base using a hot glue gun. Place the tea light candle or diyaa in the centre for a complete look.

Magic of a ribbon: In a pinch, an elegant ribbon can give candles, stemmed glassware and silverware an elegant look. Choose a silky ribbon in a jewel-toned hue or keep it traditional with red, green or gold.