5 Genius Home Hacks That You Should Know

Material required:

Chalk

Tights

Baking soda

Ice cubes

Soft brush / spoon

Bed sheet folding cheat: Here is a clever tip to help you conquer the mountains and valleys of sheets, towels and novelty socks in your airing cupboard. Fold your sheets (easily the most space-consuming items) into the matching pillow case. Then, when it comes to making the bed, it won’t be such an epic task to get hold of the fresh sheets!

Grease-stain remover: Here is a handy trick to remove grimy stains from your clothes. Simply crumble chalk over the offending area (put enough on there to cover the stain/stains completely.) Leave it like that overnight, and in the morning shake off the chalk to reveal a stain-free piece of clothing. It can also be used to remove those tougher stains that tend to form around the necks of shirts and tops. Rub the chalk around the neck and leave it for 10 minutes. Then wash as you would usually and ta-da! – the stain is gone!

Laundry hack: Are deodorant stains plaguing your clothes? Never fear – women’ tights are here! Here is the way to use them: simply rub the deodorant stain with the tights and the notorious white marks will disappear. Maybe it's something to do with all of the tiny holes – who knows? Who cares?

De-stink your water bottle: Add two to three teaspoons of baking soda to your bottle and fill it with warm water. Leave it to soak for a few hours, then wash and rinse thoroughly. Perform the sniff test. If there is still a funk, try using denture tablets instead (downside: they are less natural and it's hard not to think about their intended use).

Bedroom hack: If you like to mix things up a little in the bedroom and change the direction of your furniture, then here is a little trick for getting rid of ugly dents in your carpet. Simply grab your ice-cube tray, pop a few ice cubes out and line them up over the indents. Leave them until the cubes have melted. Give the wet area a gentle hoover to fluff up the fibres (you can even use a brush or a spoon to help) and the dents are gone; easy as that!

