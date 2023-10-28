9 Hacks To Make Nail Extensions Last Longer

Pics: Freepik

Nail extensions are no longer a trend, they are now a staple accessory and we aren’t complaining. If you can’t do without your monthly nail mani session, you know how it feels to get a fresh one done, it is oddly satisfying, no? Nail art trends don’t seem to stop and the options are way too many for us, nail enthusiasts. No matter how happy our heart feels after getting a nail manicure done, it breaks a little when the tips start chipping or the extension falls off. We always want our nail extensions to stay for a longer time, especially when they cost us a lot of money and time. So, here we thought of bringing you some hacks to make your nail extensions last longer.

Material required:

Gloves

Scissors

Cuticle oil / cream

Soap

Soft brush

Do nail prep: Before going for the nail session, prep your nails. Clean and dry your nails, make sure they are free from any dirt, oil or polish. This helps with adhesion, making your nail extensions stick for longer.

Choose the right length: No matter how fond you are of longer extensions, know that they are more prone to breakage. Opt for short to medium length that is comfortable and doesn’t make daily tasks hard for you.

Don’t expose them to water: Exposing your nail extensions to water all the time can weaken the adhesive leading to the lifting of the extension. If you have to do dishes or get your hands in water due to some reason, wear gloves during that time.

Avoid using harsh chemicals: Don’t expose your nail extensions to harsh chemicals. Wear gloves while using dishwashing liquids, cloth cleaning agents, and acetone-based removers.

Use scissors: Be gentle with all tasks when your nail extensions are on. Instead of using your nails to open packets, use a tool. This will prevent stress on the nails.

Moisturise them: Use a cuticle oil or cream to keep your nails moisturised. This will prevent your nail extensions from lifting quickly.

Keep your nails clean: It is a good idea to clean your nail extensions regularly using a soft brush and some soap to keep dirt at bay.

Avoid heat exposure: Your nail extensions are prone to breakage if they are exposed to excessive heat. Skip going for hot baths or saunas while your nail extensions are on.

Avoid taking them off at home: Get your nails professionally removed to minimise damage to your natural nails.