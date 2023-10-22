6 Hacks For Long-Term Grain Storage

Every Indian home stores rice and other whole grains for long-term use. However, small storing mistakes can lead to the grains spoiling or getting contaminated. Here’s a list of dos and don’ts you need to keep your grain stores safe.

Material required:

Fresh containers

Bay leaves

Garlic

Clove

Neem leaves

Store it in a cool and dry place: Rice and whole grains must always be stored in room temperature, and the humidity levels should not be higher than 14%. Meaning that the area where you store the grains should be dry and cool (not cold).

Use fresh containers: The grains should be packed in clean containers. If you are reusing an old container, make sure it is thoroughly cleaned, disinfected and dried completely before shifting the grains into them.

Ensure the container has only one opening: The storage container, whether big or small, must have only one opening to prevent insect, pest or other contaminants from gaining access. So, ensure the container is devoid of any holes, cracks or leaks.

Always keep the container sealed: The container’s opening must be sealed with a dry material to minimize exposure to outside contaminants whenever you open them. This can be a soft, clean mesh cloth, a large, dry foil, or clean cling-film.

Dry the grains under the sunlight: If you feel some moisture has entered the container, you can take the grains out in a large, clean container and keep in out in the sunlight to dry out. This process will also disinfect the grains further. Once the container is cleaned and dried again, you can place the grains back in them.

Ingredients to use: There are a number of ingredients that Indians have used for ages to keep rice and other whole grains, dry, pest-free and safe for consumption. This advice is passed down the generations and is quite reliable. The ingredients you can add to rice and whole grain containers to increase their safety and longevity are dry bay leaves, neem leaves, cloves and garlic.

