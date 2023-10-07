5 Hacks To Keep Your White Clothes White

It can be challenging to figure out how to keep white clothes white — they seem to attract the worst stains, and over time, they tend to become dingy or, worse, yellowed from age or product buildup. But some fabric care knowledge can go a long way regarding white clothing.

Material required: Sanitiser, Stain pens / wipes, Dye-catcher sheets

Treat stains as they happen: It might be obvious, but it’s worth repeating — treating stains on white clothing as they happen is an important part of keeping white clothes white. To treat stains on the go after a spill or splatter occurs, dab it with water or, if possible, flush it with cool running water. Stain pens and wipes are also great in-the-moment stain removers, as is hand sanitizer because of its high concentration of alcohol.

Be mindful of the products you use: Another stain that contributes to the less-than-white appearance of white clothes comes from products we use on ourselves. Deodorants and antiperspirants, lotions, sunscreens, self-tanners, makeup, hair products, and other toiletries transfer onto white clothing while you wear them. Allow products to dry completely on the body before donning white clothing.

Avoid dye transfer: Personal care products aren't the only thing that can transfer onto white clothing, causing staining. Dye from other garments can stain or lend a dingy appearance to white clothes. Take care when storing, wearing, or washing white clothes so that they don't come in contact with garments or accessories that have loose dyes that can transfer onto the whites (dark denim is a common culprit!). In-wash dye catcher sheets can help to prevent colours from bleeding onto whites in the washer.

Wash whites more frequently: Washing white clothing more frequently than its dark or brightly coloured counterparts can help to keep them brighter for longer. Stains from so-called ‘invisible soils’ like skin and sebum, as well as fine dust and dirt particles, can become set-in over time. Washing garments like white jeans or white hoodies more frequently than dark or brightly coloured versions of the same items will keep them looking their best.

Dry in the sunshine: For those who have the option to line or rack-dry whites outside, sunshine can be a powerful brightener. Skip machine drying if possible, and dry white clothing outdoors to take advantage of nature’s bleach. As a bonus, outdoor drying will shave a few pennies off of your electric bill!

