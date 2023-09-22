5 DIY Hacks That Will Change Your Makeup Game

Whether you are a legit beauty pro or a total newbie, you can always benefit from a few makeup tips. Like, why struggle with your cat eye or contour when there are so many easy hacks to make the process 100 times smoother? So go ahead and adopt these amazing makeup tips and tricks of all damn time for the best results!

Material required: Spoolie brush, Lighter, Spoon, Tissue, Powder

Eyebrow hack: On busy days when you don’t have time to fill in the eyebrows, do the next best thing: quickly comb up your arches with a spoolie brush (aka those little mascara wands). It takes 10 seconds max, and it’s an easy way to make sure each of your brow hair are in the right spot before you go in with any products.

Melt your pencil liner to help it glide: Creamy makeup products blend better when they’re warmed up. So if your kohl eyeliner pencil skips or tugs on your eyelid or takes multiple coats for a decent color payoff, melt it down slightly before you start lining. To do so, hold the tip of your kohl liner under the flame of a lighter for a second or until it gets tacky, let it cool slightly (swatch it on your hand to make sure it’s not too hot or melted), then watch the consistency change right before your eyes.

Outline your cat eye: If you are struggling with nailing your winged eyeliner look, try drawing the outline of the shape first and then filling it in. Extend a line beyond your lower lash line to create the bottom of your cat eye first. Then, decide on the thickness you want for your wing, and trace the top line from the end point of your flick to your upper lash line. Once you have the shape mapped out on both sides and everything looks symmetrical, fill in the open space.

Use a spoon as mascara shield: Nothing is more annoying than making your eyeshadow look perfect, and then swiping on mascara and ruining the whole thing with smudges. The fix? Hold a spoon so it’s shugging your eyelid, then apply your mascara like you normally would. As you sweep the mascara wand against your lashes and the back of the spoon, the residue will coat the back of the utensil rather than your skin.

Set your lip colour with a tissue and powder: For lip colour that lasts hours, just swipe on your shade, lay a tissue over your mouth, then dust translucent powder over the top to set the colour from budging or bleeding. This process may seem extra, but the payoff is worth it. The translucent powder alone could alter your lip shade, but using the tissue as a shield will protect it from lightening or dulling.