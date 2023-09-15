Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 3 DIY Decor Ideas For Ganpati Bappa

Ganesh Chaturthi, the cherished festival commemorating the arrival of Lord Ganesha, is nearly here, and the excitement is palpable. Preparations for this joyous occasion are in full swing, and what better way to make the festivities even more special than by infusing a personal touch into your home decor?

Material required: Craft paper, Readymade paper flowers, Glue, Scissors, Paper cups, Fairy lights, Thermacol, Palm leaf, Plants

Paper flower decor: Opt for a simple and effective paper decoration for Ganesha by using colourful paper decor. This idea involves basic origami skills to create lovely paper fans that will fill the backdrop with vibrant colours. These paper fans will add a touch of elegance and visual interest to the decoration. You can complement the décor by adding some readymade paper flowers to bring an extra burst of colour and beauty to the setup.

You can use old newspapers, gift wraps or leftover craft papers to make origami wall hangings. Mix them with some flower garlands or fairy lights for some eye-catching, eco-friendly Ganesha Chaturthi decoration.

Download any template to make some paper flowers for the decor. Simply trace and cut out 8 to 12 (depending on sizes) petals on backs of wallpaper remnants. Pinch together one end of each petal, and secure with hot-glue. Once dry, glue petals together in a circle. Secure to wall with pushpins.

Paper cup decor: Here is a fun and budget-friendly idea that is both easy and enjoyable. Create a paper cup decoration by using paper cups to construct a cute mandap for Ganesh Chaturthi. Simply stack the paper cups on top of each other, securing them with glue to prevent collapsing. This simple technique forms the foundation of your unique mandap. To add a touch of charm and illumination, place some lights around the mandap, creating a beautiful glow that enhances the overall ambience.

Eco-friendly decor: Choose a beautiful palm leaf and then place the Ganpati idol in front of the leaf. Gather small house plants around the idol and arrange the plants for an aesthetic look. The palm leaf backdrop enhances bappa’s beauty.

For covering your room in decorations, you can avoid a lot of plastic waste by switching to fabric buntings! Disposable home décor adds to a lot of plastic waste during the festive season, either through the packaging or the décor itself, making these fabric buntings a great alternative. These are made of scrap cloth, also ensuring that fabric waste is recycled and not sent to landfills. Maintaining the quality of the buntings is relatively easy, since it is made of cotton and jute.

Once you’re done using the product, you can shred it into small pieces and send it along with your wet waste! These buntings are the best form of simple and eco-friendly Ganpati decoration ideas, but can light up a whole space.

