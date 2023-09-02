7 Beach Hacks You Should Know

Guitar_Tawatchai

Miles of pristine beaches and sunny weather are calling your name. It’s time to grab your sunscreen and shades and head off to the beach for a day of fun. This time, however, you won’t have to settle for just another ordinary day in the sun and sand. Our beach hacks will help you elevate your vacation from ‘good’ to ‘absolutely epic.’ Life’s a beach, they say, but these beach tips and tricks will make it even better. Whether you are a seasoned beach bum or a rookie sandcastle artist—we have got a beach hack for you. Most of us know the baby powder trick to get sand off or using a fitted sheet to keep sand out of your lounging area but here are some new ones that are a must when you are at the beach.

Material required: Ziplock bag, Lemon juice, Sunscreen, Aloe Vera gel, Umbrella hooks, Plastic bags, Flip flops

Ziplock bag protection: Try this simple beach hack to protect your phone from sand particles that can cause damage. Before heading to the beach, place your phone inside a ziplock bag. The bag acts as a barrier, keeping your phone securely closed and safeguarded from the sand. This hack ensures your phone stays clean, functional, and free from harm.

Use citrus as a natural hair highlighter: Comb some lemon juice into your hair and let the sun do its work to make natural highlights in your hair.

Set a sunscreen alarm: Not to sound too much like your mom, but you really do need to reapply sunscreen every two hours —especially if you swim or sweat in between. The best way to make sure you are reapply-ing is by setting a sunscreen alarm.

Soothe sunburns with aloe vera cubes: Ease sunburns with some homemade aloe vera ice cubes. All you have to do is squeeze aloe vera gel into an ice cube tray and let set the night before you head to the beach. The icy coolness will help soothe your sunburn a little extra!

Use an umbrella hook to hang wet towels bags: Avoid sandy towels and beach bags by using an umbrella hook. This beach hack keeps your belongings sand-free, which means less sand is tracked into the car too.

Carry an extra bag for wet clothes: Packing wet, sandy bathing suits back into your bag can be messy. Simply carry a plastic grocery bag or a clean trash bag from your hotel for your wet clothes.

Flip-flops are better than shoes and sandals: Flip flops are ideal for protecting feet in places with water, such as beaches, rivers or swimming pools. It allows you to walk on sand, water, or wet surfaces without having to worry about ruining your shoes. The sunshine and air that passes through your feet and toes prevents fungal and bacterial infections as well as stinky feet.

