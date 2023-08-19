9 smart travel hacks that will make your life easier

We all love going on vacation, but we may not all love packing for it. While some of us (that is, the Monica Gellers of the world) adore organising and packing, many of us merely tolerate it because we enjoy knowing that our trip is so near. Then, there are those of us who literally shed tears while trying to shove all of our belongings into a suitcase at the last minute. It’s never a pretty sight. While we can’t do the packing for you and spare you the trouble, we did put together the ultimate packing guide: a lift of travel hacks that will make your life easier.

Material required: Packing cubes, Plastic wraps, Ziplock bags, Shower cap, Mini bottles, Washi tape/stickers

Roll, don’t fold: Rolling your clothes instead of folding them can save space and reduce wrinkles.

Maximise shoe space: Place smaller items like socks or chargers inside your shoes to utilize space effectively.

Wrap breakables in clothing: Protect fragile items by wrapping them in soft clothes or towels to prevent them from breaking.

Use packing cubes: These compartments help keep your items organized and save space in your luggage.

Plastic wrap bottles: To prevent liquids from leaking, place plastic wrap over the openings of bottles before screwing on the caps.

Ziplock bags: Use resealable bags for toiletries to prevent leaks and spills from ruining your clothes.

Use a hotel shower cap to cover dirty shoes: If you didn’t bring a proper storage bag, don’t worry. Use the hotel shower cap sitting beside the complimentary soap and shampoo. Hotel shower cap hacks don’t stop there. You can tie them around electronics to keep them dry or protect them from the sand at the beach.

Downsize toiletries: Transfer liquids like shampoo and lotion into travel-sized containers to save space and comply with airport regulations.

Digital copies of documents: Scan important documents like passports and IDs and keep digital copies in case of loss.

Label chargers: Label your chargers with washi tape or stickers to quickly identify which device they belong to.

Read Also 5 hacks to remove smell from shoes

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)