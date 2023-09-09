6 Time-Saving Kitchen Hacks To Make Cooking Fun

Want some seriously brilliant kitchen organization ideas to minimise time and maximise efficiency? These tips and tricks just might help you hack your way to kitchen confidence. And it will make your time in there more efficient and enjoyable.

Material required: Water, Cheese grater, Rolling pin, Plastic bag, Ice cubes, Paper towel, A piece of toast

Reheat pasta in the microwave the right way: Reheating a giant blob of sauced spaghetti can get tricky — somehow it always ends up sizzling around the perimeter, ice cold in the middle. For even warming, shape leftover pasta into a doughnut (with a hole in the middle) on a plate.

Bring new life to wooden spoons: When wooden spoons don’t exactly look (or smell) like they used to, boil them in a pot of water and leave them lying in the sun to dry.

Soften butter in a flash: Keeping butter out on the counter for an hour isn’t exactly ideal for a tight schedule. To speed up the process, grate it with a cheese grater or flatten it with a rolling pin (but put it in a plastic bag first).

Keep knives sharp: To keep knives from dulling, store them upside down in a countertop knife block (blades facing upward). Another way to preserve sharpness: After chopping, transfer food to a pan or bowl using the back of a knife, rather than drawing the blade across the cutting board. And remember kids, a sharper knife is a safer knife.

Peel potatoes without a peeler: Time to ditch the peeler again! Peel a potato in a snap by boiling it for a few minutes, then giving it an ice bath — a method known as blanching. The skin will separate from the potato centre so you can pick it right off.

Skim the fat: Spoon out excess fat from stocks, stews, and sauces by skimming a few ice cubes (wrapped in a paper towel or cheese cloth) along the surface of the liquid. The ice helps the fat solidify, making it easier to remove with a spoon (or even a piece of toast).

